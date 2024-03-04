Immigration “parole” is a well-worn tool for American presidents. He faces a big test in the 2024 elections





Joe Biden has used immigration parole more than any other US president to circumvent an uncooperative Congress, but he is not the first.

Presidential power has been a centerpiece of Biden's strategy to channel immigrants into new and expanded legal pathways and discourage illegal crossings, a stark difference from rival Donald Trump.

Biden has granted at least 1 million temporary visits, which generally include work eligibility. Trump said during his campaign to return to the White House that he would end the scandalous abuse of parole.

Parole, created under a 1952 law, allows the president to admit people only on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or an important public interest. Since then, it has been ordered 126 times by every president except Trump, according to David Bier of the pro-immigration Cato Institute.

The Associated Press spoke with immigrants who arrived during four major waves of parole over the past 72 years.

___HUNGARY, 1956

Edith Lauer was a 14-year-old student when she left Budapest with her parents and older sister Nora in November 1956. Her parents felt unsafe after Soviet tanks invaded, crushing a short-lived revolt against the government controlled by Moscow. Many fled, including about 32,000 who were paroled into the United States.

Edith Lauer poses in front of the Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, in October 2022, during the unveiling of the statue of the 1956 Hungarian freedom fighter. (Kriszta Lauer Nagy via AP)

They knew that if they waited, they would be arrested, (eventually) tried in a communist trial, and/or executed, Lauer, 81, recalled from his home in Cleveland.

The four traveled to a military base in Munich, where they stayed for weeks until his mother's cousin sponsored them and offered his home in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Edith Lauer arrived by military plane at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, a former military camp converted into housing for Hungarian refugees.

My God, it's freedom, democracy, it was just a totally different world, she remembers thinking. I recognized him very, very quickly, and everyone was so welcoming and so wonderful.

His father, a lawyer and the only one in the family to speak English, became a librarian at the Library of Congress. Her mother started as a diver and later worked in a laboratory producing monkey serum.

FILE – Dozens of tanks guard the intersection leading to the Danube Bridge during the Hungarian uprising of November 2, 1956 in Budapest. (AP photo, file)

In 1963, Lauer married an American student she had met at the University of Maryland who later became a business executive. She graduated from Texas A&M University and became a teacher. She has two daughters and two grandchildren and founded a nonprofit organization to promote understanding of her people.

___VIETNAM, 1975

The Vietnam War caused an exodus from Southeast Asia that resulted in about 340,000 people being paroled.

Kim-Trang Dang was a 25-year-old law student working as a teacher when she left Saigon with her then-husband, two siblings and five other family members. His father and two sisters had left a few days earlier. It was April 1975, just before the capital of South Vietnam fell to North Vietnamese communist forces.

They drove half an hour in the middle of the night to a river port where a boat was waiting for them. There were bombs and fires in the streets, but they were told an American military ship was going to pick them up at sea.

FILE – South Vietnamese Marines panicked aboard an LST cutter at Danang Harbor in Da Nang, Vietnam, April 1, 1975, as they were being evacuated from the city, shortly before its fell to the Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese. (AP photo, file)

They traveled to Subic Bay, Philippines, then to Guam, before being transferred to a camp at Fort Chaffee, a military installation in western Arkansas, where they stayed for about a month while waiting for a sponsor who could take them to live in the United States.

Kim-Trang Dang, 73, poses for a portrait at her home in San Diego, January 24, 2024. (Kiem Dang via AP)

The sponsor offered them his home in Tampa, Florida. Kim-Trang got a job at a shrimp factory, where she spent eight hours a day removing the skin from shrimp and took English classes in the evening. She moved to San Diego in the 1980s and got a job as a social worker at a Catholic organization, where she retired after 23 years.

Kim-Trang, 73, has three children and five grandchildren born in the United States.

I am happy to have freedom here and I do not live under communism, she said. When I met them, the Americans were really nice… They opened their arms to us. If they don't open their arms, we don't know where to go.

She had her own business and took care of the elderly. Today, she serves as the volunteer president of a Vietnamese service organization. She became an American citizen in 1980.

___CUBA, 1980

Mabel Junco, who arrived in Key West, Florida, aboard a fishing boat rented by her uncle, was among the approximately 125,000 Cubans who were paroled in 1980. They were welcomed into refugee camps in the South Florida.

The Juncos family disapproved of the Cuban government, and in April 1980, leader Fidel Castro unexpectedly announced that any Cuban who wished could leave the island from the port city of Mariel.

FILE – A Cuban soldier stands near a refugee ship in the small port of Mariel, Cuba, April 23, 1980, as the refugees on board wait to sail to the United States, where they hope to begin a new life. (AP Photo/Jaques Langevin, file)

Mabel, then 11 years old, relied on an uncle who had lived in Miami for almost 10 years. He rented a fishing boat for her, her parents and her older sister, aged 16. They left their home in Havana for the port city of Mariel and found the boat was in disrepair and full of people.

Mabel Junco poses for a selfie at the airport in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Mabel Junco via AP)

Mabel, her mother and sister boarded another boat carrying women and children. His father and uncle remained in the damaged boat, which was towed by another until a U.S. Coast Guard vessel rescued them. After a night of sailing, they ended up in Key West as part of what became known as the Mariel boat lift.

After about three months at the uncle's house, the family moved into a rented one-bedroom apartment. Parents obtained work permits and left early in the morning and returned in the evening. The two girls walked to and from school alone, cooked and cleaned.

The mother, who was a seamstress in Cuba, worked in a clothing factory in Miami. The father drove trucks, like in Cuba, until a few years later he opened a transportation business for the elderly. Four years later, the family had their own house, with one bedroom for each person.

In Cuba, things were very difficult, very bad, said Junco, now 55 and a teacher in Jacksonville, Florida. Here, life gave us many opportunities, we fought, my parents always taught us that you come to work and you don't get anything free from the government.

Junco married a Cuban woman who left the island when he was three. They have two daughters aged 30 and 26.

___VENEZUELA, 2023

Berioskha Guevara has no words to describe her happiness living in the United States. After decades of fear as a political opponent in Venezuela and struggling to buy basic necessities like milk and bread, the 53-year-old pharmacist feels like she's dreaming.

Guevara and his 86-year-old father came to the United States under the sponsorship of his brother, a pharmacist who left after Hugo Chavez came to power in 1999.

FILE – Standing next to a portrait of the late President Hugo Chavez, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers his annual address to the nation before lawmakers at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/ Ariana Cubillos, File)

Now we are like in paradise, said Guevara, arriving in July 2023. I can't help but smile, make plans, thank God because without parole I would never have been able to live my dreams like I’m experiencing them now.

More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have fled the country as its economy has been in crisis over the past decade. They are increasingly heading to the United States, prompting the Biden administration to offer parole to 30,000 people a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Berioskha Guevara, 53, poses for a selfie in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Berioskha Guevara via AP)

Texas and 20 other states sued, saying the administration effectively created a new visa program without the legislative formalities of Congress but did not challenge the large-scale parole of Afghans and Ukrainians. A judge has yet to rule after a trial in August.

In Venezuela, Guevara earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 2003 and worked for the past decade at a private foreign oil company earning $200 a month. This was a relatively good salary for Venezuelans, but inflation was very high and food was scarce. She feared arrest because she was an opponent of the government.

In the United States, four months after applying for a work permit, she found a job in a supermarket. She is looking for a job that would put her knowledge of chemistry to good use while living with her father in her brother's one-bedroom apartment in Orlando, Florida.

___

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed.

Associated Press writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed.

