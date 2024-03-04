Before Biden's SOTU, more than 6 in 10 American adults doubt his mental abilities





WASHINGTON (AP) A poll finds a growing share of American adults doubt whether President Joe Biden, 81, has the memory and acuity needed for the job, transforming his upcoming State of the 'Union into a sort of real-time audition for the position. a second term.

About 6 in 10 people say they have little or no confidence in Biden's mental ability to serve effectively as president, according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research . This is a slight increase from January 2022, when around half of those surveyed expressed similar concerns.

Similarly, nearly 6 in 10 people also say they lack confidence in the mental abilities of former President Donald Trump, the 77-year-old Republican front-runner.

For many voters, this year's election looks like a showdown for the world's toughest job between two men well past normal retirement age. The next president will likely have to manage global conflicts, resolve national emergencies and work with a dysfunctional Congress.

Biden is likely to address these challenges and more in his State of the Union address Thursday, as he tries to convince Americans he deserves another term.

Heading into the big event, just 38% of American adults approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, while 61% disapprove. Democrats (74%) are much more likely than independents (20%) and Republicans (6%) to favor his performance. But there is widespread dissatisfaction with Biden's handling of various issues, including the economy, immigration and foreign policy.

About 4 in 10 Americans approve of Biden's handling of each of these issues: health care, climate change, abortion policy and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. But people are less satisfied with Biden's handling of immigration (29%), the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians (31%) and the economy (34%), all subjects likely to come up in the speech before a joint session of Parliament. Congress.

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans (57%) think the nation's economy is in somewhat or much worse shape than before Biden took office in 2021. Only 3 in 10 adults say the situation has gotten worse. improved under his leadership. However, people are more optimistic about the state of their own bank accounts: 54% say their personal finances are good.

Many survey respondents were deeply pessimistic about their likely choices in November due to their age and the risk of cognitive decline.

Paul Miller, himself 84, said Biden was simply too old, just like Trump.

He doesn't seem to have the mentality to be president, Miller said of Biden. He added that Trump is also too old and half crazy.

The retiree from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, said he voted for Trump in 2020, but wouldn't do so again.

“I don’t think I’m going to vote for either,” he said. I hope someone else is available.

The president faces additional pressure over his age after unflattering descriptions of him contained in a special counsel report that did not recommend criminal charges against Biden for his mishandling of classified files, unlike Trump who was indicted for having kept classified documents in his Florida home. The report said Biden's memory was fuzzy, fuzzy, faulty, poor and had significant limitations.

Biden tried to deflect concerns by joking about his age and attacking Trump's own gaffes. Yet the president's age is a handicap that has overshadowed his policy achievements in infrastructure, manufacturing and the fight against climate change.

About a third of Democrats said they were not very or not at all confident in Biden's mental abilities in the new survey, up from 14% in January 2022. Only 40% of Democrats said they were extremely or very confident in Biden's mental abilities, with about 3 in 10 saying they are somewhat confident.

And posing a major risk for Biden, independents are much more likely to say they lack confidence in his mental abilities (80%) compared to Trump (56%).

Republicans are generally more comfortable with Trump's mental abilities than Democrats are with Biden's. In the survey, 59% of Republicans are extremely or very confident that Trump has the mental abilities to be president. Another 20% are somewhat confident, and 20% are not very or not at all confident.

But if there's one thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it's that the other party's likely nominee isn't mentally up to the task. About 9 in 10 Republicans say Biden lacks the mental capacity to serve as president, while a similar share of Democrats say the same about Trump.

Part of Biden's problem is that his policies have yet to break through the daily clutter of life.

Sharon Gallagher, 66, worries about inflation. She voted for Biden in 2020, but believes he didn't do enough for the economy. She also thinks Trump is a little too quick to anger. The Sarasota, Fla., resident said she doesn't have the bandwidth to really judge their policies.

I don't pay enough attention to politics to know that, Gallagher said. I have grandchildren who live with me and I have children's shows on all day.

Justin Tjernlund, 40, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, said Biden appears to be mostly still around, but even though he was in decline, he has an entire army of people to help him get the job done. Trjenlund said he voted for Trump in 2020 and plans to do so again because the Republican is interesting and refreshing.

Still, because of the ages of both candidates, Greg Olivo, 62, said he plans to focus on Vice President Kamala Harris and who Trump, if he is the nominee, would choose as his running mate .

Keep a close eye on the vice president, said the machinist from Valley City, Ohio, who voted for Biden in 2020 and will do so again. Because this person will probably be president in four years, one way or another.

The survey of 1,102 adults was conducted February 22-26, 2024, using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

Associated Press poll reporter Linley Sanders contributed.

