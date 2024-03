UK businesses are on edge ahead of the UK's spring Budget 2024.

As the UK prepares for its spring 2024 budget, businesses across the country are eagerly awaiting Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt's financial announcement. In an economic climate with a technological recession and the shadow of a general election, the Prime Minister's decisions are more important than ever.

The Budget is expected to navigate the tightrope of promoting economic growth while managing the UK's fiscal constraints. Amid speculation about tax adjustments and public spending changes, the business community and industry leaders are expressing concern and anticipation as they anticipate measures to strengthen the economy and address pressing issues.

The business community's reaction to the spring 2024 budget forecast is a mix of cautious optimism and urgent concern. Industry leaders, particularly in the technology, media and construction sectors, praised the government's decision to make the full rate permanent, seeing it as an important tax break to encourage investment.

“Next state budget is likely to be the last major fiscal event before the next election. So this could be an opportunity for the Conservative government to take bold steps to win over voters before the election,” says Charlotte Sallabank, tax partner at Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.

However, there is consensus that more needs to be done to stimulate the UK's economic environment. Businesses are urging the government to expand the scope of investments that can be fully covered and to introduce greater incentives for loss-making companies. They are also calling for more support to tackle staff shortages, with proposals ranging from reforming the apprenticeship levy to introducing support for working parents.

The overall sentiment is that steps have been taken in the right direction, but the upcoming Budget presents a significant opportunity for the Government to implement targeted improvements that can drive business growth and development.

taxes in focus

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will publish its economic and fiscal outlook alongside the Spring Budget 2024, providing an important lens through which to assess the UK's economic trajectory.

In the background, the UK economy entered a technical recession and growth prospects became the focus of attention. The OBR's previous forecast highlighted a difficult economic environment, with inflation expected to remain above target for an extended period of time. This has important implications for public finances and the Prime Minister's fiscal space.

The expected OBR report will scrutinize the sustainability of public debt levels, the impact of proposed tax changes and the feasibility of public spending plans. As the government aims to balance fiscal prudence with promoting growth, the OBR's insights will play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative about the UK's economic health and the government's fiscal strategy moving forward.

