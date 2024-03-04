USWNT vs. Colombia: Match Recap | Concacaf W Gold Cup 2024





LOS ANGELES (March 3, 2024) The United States women's national team kicked off the knockout stage of the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup W with a convincing 3-0 quarterfinal victory over Colombia. Captain Lindsey Horan opened the scoring with an early penalty, defender Jenna Nighswonger scored her second international goal and teenage forward Jaedyn Shaw notched her third Concacaf W Gold Cup team goal. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher earned her 100th cap, becoming the third American goalkeeper to reach the milestone thanks to a number of impressive saves to earn her 61st career shutout.

The United States will face longtime opponent Canada in the semifinals on Wednesday, March 6 (10:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT; Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes) as the tournament moves to Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

United States interim head coach Twila Kilgore made six changes to the starting lineup that faced Mexico in the group stage final. Naeher, defender Emily Fox, midfielders Sam Coffey and Horan and forward Trinity Rodman started both matches.

The quarter-final was intense from the opening whistle, as Colombia came out with the advantage, playing a physical and deadly style. The United States battled a series of fouls in the first half and the Americans' high pressure helped generate the first goal of the game. After winning the ball in Colombian territory, Horan brought forward Alex Morgan into the box, where the veteran striker was brought down in the box by Jorelyn Carabali. Despite Colombia's attempts to wear him down before the kick, Horan showed up on the spot for the penalty and buried it coolly.

The press continued to pay dividends throughout the first half, as young forwards Shaw and Rodman threatened Colombia on the wings. The U.S. nearly doubled its lead in the 16th, when Shaw pounced on a bad pass as Colombia tried to break from behind, but goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo had just enough to knock the ball out of bounds. In the 18th, Shaw fired a rocket shot into the top right corner that went just wide.

Colombia's persistent physicality saw tensions rise between the two teams, but while momentum could have started to shift following a 20th-minute yellow card to Rodman, Nighswonger scored his second international goal to take control of the match for the United States. Defender Naomi Girma got things started with a beautiful long ball to Morgan in the box, who headed it past Nighswonger to double the American advantage.

On his breakthrough night, Naeher made two of his most spectacular saves of the tournament so far, as Colombia gained momentum in the match and began to look more threatening at the half-hour mark. In the 32nd, forward Linda Caicedo launched a shot from beyond the arc, but Naeher dove to her left and made the save. In the 38th, the veteran goalkeeper made an even more impressive save, jumping and getting her left hand on a well-struck one-timer from Ilana Izquierdo. On the night, Naeher made three saves after making just two in his first two W Gold Cup matches combined.

The United States put the game out of reach in first-half stoppage time with a nice transition goal finished by Shaw. Defender Emily Fox, who did well to contain the dynamic Caicedo in attack, spotted Rodman on the wing and Rodman, 21, placed a perfectly placed cross for Shaw, 19, who scored once. at home to give the United States a 3-0 lead. Shaw became the youngest player to score for the USWNT in the round of 16 of an official competition and joined American legend Shannon Boxx as the only players to score in her first three starts. In the ninth minute of added time, Horan almost added to the U.S. lead with a dangerous free kick from just outside the box that rattled the post.

Kilgore made all five substitutions in the second half as the United States did well to close out the game. While Colombia continued to make things difficult for the United States at times, Naeher and the defense held on to preserve their clean sheet, the United States' third in the tournament.

GOAL SCORING OVERVIEW

United States Lindsey Horan (Penalty Kick), 13th minute: After Alex Morgan was brought down in the box during an early American attack, the referee pointed to the spot and Horan stepped up the penalty. The captain sent it to the right side of the net to open the scoring for the United States. United States 1, COL 0

USA Jenna Nighswonger (Alex Morgan), 22nd minute: Just beyond the halfway line, Naomi Girma sent a lovely long ball to Morgan midway through the 18th. The veteran striker dominated her defender and played it to Nighswonger by cutting in down the left side. from the box and she hit a powerful shot to the opposite side of the net from 12 yards. United States 2, COL 0

USA Jaedyn Shaw (Trinity Rodman), 45+2nd minute: Emily Fox advanced the ball before playing to Rodman on the right wing. The striker ran with the ball into the right side of the box before cutting towards Shaw as he ran towards the penalty spot. There, the teenager beat her defender with the ball and sent it down the left side past the diving Colombian goalkeeper. United States 3, COL 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES The USWNT is now 11W-2-L-0L against Colombia and 4W-1L-0L in official competition. Both of Lindsey Horans' goals in the Concacaf W Gold Cup came from the penalty spot, scoring against Argentina and again against Coolombia. Alex Morgan's assist on Jenna Nighswongers' goal was the 53rd of her career and the first of 2024. At 19 years and 104 days, Shaw is the youngest player ever and only the third teenager ever time to score for the USWNT in the USWNT Round of 16. a competitive tournament featuring Kristine Lilly, who scored in the semifinals and final of the 1991 World Cup qualifiers, and Heather O'Reilly, who scored in the semifinals of the 2004 Olympics. Shaw joins Shannon Boxx as the only player in USWNT history to score in each of her first three starts. Boxx, who debuted for the United States at age 26, scored in each of his first three caps – all of which were starts – to launch his USWNT career in September 2023, more than a year away before Shaw was born. Shaw becomes the eighth player in USWNT history to score five or more goals in her first eight caps and the first to do so since Christen Press in 2013. In winning her 100th cap for the USWNT, Alyssa Naeher is became the third goalkeeper in USWNT history to reach a milestone, joining Hope Solo and Briana Scurry. The United States is the first country in history to have three goalkeepers with more than 100 caps. Naeher is the 42nd all-time player in USWNT history to reach the 100-cap milestone and the first to do so since Horan reached the century mark during the delayed 2021 Olympics. of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Naeher made her debut for the USWNT in December 2014 and became a consistent starter after the 2016 Olympics. Naeher is, and has been for some time, the goalkeeper with the third most caps, wins (81) and shutouts (61) in United States history. – United States Women's National Team Match Report –

Match: United States Women's National Team vs. Colombia Date: March 3, 2024 Competition: Concacaf W Gold Cup Quarterfinal Venue: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, California Attendance: 16,746 Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. ET) Weather: 57 degrees, partly cloudy

Summary of scores: 1 2 FUSA 3 0 3COL 0 0 0

USA Lindsey Horan (Penalty Kick) 13th minuteUSA Jenna Nighswonger (Alex Morgan) 22USA Jaedyn Shaw (Trinity Rodman) 45+2

Lineups: United States: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 23-Emily Fox, 4-Naomi Girma, 12-Tierna Davidson, 3-Jenna Nighswonger; 17-Sam Coffey, 15-Korbin Albert (13-Olivia Moultrie, 72), 10-Lindsey Horan (Captain) (14-Emily Sonnett, 84), 22-Trinity Rodman (9-Midge Purce, 46), 7-Alex Morgan (11-Sophia Smith, 72), 8-Jaedyn Shaw (16-Rose Lavelle, 56) Unused Subs: 18-Casey Murphy, 21-Jane Campbell, 2-Abby Dahlkemper, 5-Becky Sauerbrunn, 6-Lynn Williams , 19-Crystal Dunn, 20-Casey KruegerHead Coach: Twila Kilgore

COL: 1-Natalia Giraldo; 17-Carolina Arias, 19-Jorelyn Carabali, 3-Daniela Arias (14-Angela Baron, 46), 2-Manuela Vanegas, 6-Daniela Montoya (Captain) (8-Marcela Restrepo, 46), 5- Lorena Durango (21-Liana Salazar, 46), 13-Ilana Izquierdo (16-Lady Andrade, 89), 15-Manuela Pavi, 11-Maria Usme, 18-Linda CaicedoUnused substitutions: 12-Sandra Sepulveda, 22-Derly Castao , 4- Angie Yanten, 7-Maria Reyes, 9-Ivonne Chacon, 10-Diana Celis, 20-Monica Ramos, 23-Elexa BahrHead coach: ngelo Marsiglia

Summary of statistics: USA / COL Shots: 17/7 Shots on goal: 6/3 Saved: 3/3 Corner shots: 5/3 Fouls: 15/16 Offside: 0/5

Misconduct Summary: COL Jorelyn Carabali (Attention) 11th minuteCOL Maria Usme (Attention) 15USA Alex Morgan (Attention) 18USA Trinity Rodman (Attention) 21USA Lindsey Horan (Attention) 67COL Marcela Restrepo (Attention) 68COL Manuela Pavi (Attention) 76

Officials: Referee: Marianela Araya (CRC) Assistant referee 1: Mijensa Rensch (SUR) Assistant referee 2: Lidia Ayala (SLV) 4th official: Sandra Benitez (SLV) VAR: Tatiana Guzman (NCA) AVAR 1: Amairany Garcia (MEX)

Michelob Ultra Woman of the Match: Alyssa Naeher

