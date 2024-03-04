Teenagers in the UK think they will have a harder life than their parents, a new study has found. young people





British teenagers believe their generation will have a worse life than their parents, a new study has found.

Money, jobs and the climate crisis were among the concerns of 1,001 young people aged 14 to 17 questioned by YouGov for children's charity Barnardos.

When asked to imagine their lives at age 30, 55% of teens said they thought their lives would be worse than those of previous generations, while 34% thought life would be no better for the next generation of children.

9% of those surveyed said they felt hopeless about their future.

Barnardos CEO Lynn Perry said that when children believe their lives will be harder than their parents', it is a sign that the social contract is broken and the next generation is at risk of failure.

It's our job to make the world better for our children, not worse, she added.

One teenager said: Everyone is having a hard time these days. My mom has a hard time paying her bills and is a nurse with a master's degree. Imagine my life would be more difficult than hers because I'm not that smart. We used to be able to go on vacation, but my mom can't afford that anymore.

Another person said: My parents took out a mortgage when they were 21 years old. I don't think anyone my age could do that.

Worrying about money meant 19% felt they would struggle, as they believed they would not have enough money to live comfortably by the time they turned 30. 10% of teens questioned felt unable to change their future.

The grim picture of the lives of children in the UK has been revealed in a new report from Barnardos Changing Childhoods, Changing Lives, which looks at the impact of issues including the cost of living, the Covid-19 pandemic and environmental issues.

Children are constantly hearing about the challenges they face, from worsening inequality and environmental problems to health problems and an out-of-control housing market, Perry said. None of this was created by children, but it's not right to let children fear the years ahead instead of being excited about the future. We know this is especially true for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The charity predicts that the situation could become more difficult, with mental health problems in children increasing, the risk of online exploitation rising and the number of children in care increasing.

