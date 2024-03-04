Statement from National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on US Sanctions Against Zimbabwean Individuals and Entities





In Zimbabwe, we continue to witness gross violations of political, economic and human rights. The targeting of civil society and severe restrictions on political activity have stifled fundamental freedoms, while key actors, including government leaders, have siphoned off public resources for personal gain. These illicit activities support and contribute to a global criminal network of corruption, smuggling and money laundering that impoverishes communities in Zimbabwe, southern Africa and other parts of the world.

In response to new and persistent corruption and serious human rights violations, the United States is refocusing and intensifying its efforts to hold accountable the individuals and entities responsible for this exploitation. Today, the United States is employing a new set of tools in Zimbabwe, including the flagship Magnitsky global sanctions program, to make clear that the egregious behavior of some of Zimbabwe's most powerful people and companies matches the actions of worst perpetrators of human rights violations. and corrupt actors globally.

Specifically, the Treasury Department designates three entities and eleven individuals, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Brigadier General (ret.) Walter Tapfumaneyi and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, in accordance with the Executive Order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, for their involvement in corruption or serious human rights violations. These designations build on recent actions by the U.S. government, including suspending U.S. participation in the African Development Bank dialogue and using the State Department's new visa restriction policy to undermine democracy. in Zimbabwe. These measures coincide with the end of the pre-existing sanctions program against Zimbabwe, launched in March 2003 and expanded by subsequent orders. The measures to withdraw the previous sanctions program and designate key actors under the Magnitsky Global Sanctions Program are part of an ongoing effort to ensure that we promote accountability for serious human rights violations. and corruption in a targeted and strategic manner.

Sanctions against these individuals and entities do not constitute sanctions against Zimbabwe or its public. The Administration reaffirms its commitment to working with the people of Zimbabwe; will continue to vigorously support civil society, human rights defenders and independent media to promote values ​​consistent with the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act, 2001; and take further steps to hold to account those who deny Zimbabweans the democratic freedoms and good governance they deserve.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2024/03/04/statement-by-national-security-council-spokesperson-adrienne-watson-on-u-s-sanctions-on-zimbabwean-individuals-and-entities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos