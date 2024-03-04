U.S. Supreme Court overturns Colorado 14th Amendment ruling, allowing Trump to vote – Colorado Newsline





Former President Donald Trump must be placed on the Colorado ballot for 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday, overturning a first-of-its-kind decision by the Colorado Supreme Court. that the Republican front-runner is disqualified from office under civil law. Insurrection clause in times of war.

“Because the Constitution makes Congress, rather than the states, responsible for enforcing Article 3 (of the 14th Amendment) against federal officeholders and nominees, we are reversing course,” they wrote the judges in the unsigned “per curiam” opinion.

The decision, which comes just a day before Colorado's presidential primary election is scheduled to take place on Super Tuesday on March 5, ends a six-month legal saga that began in Denver District Court and sent ripples shock in American politics during his rapid rise through Colorado. judicial system.

Six Republican and unaffiliated voters in Colorado, supported by the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, filed a lawsuit last September alleging that Trump's actions in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualified him from office under Article 3. The clause. prohibits a person who engaged in insurrection after taking an oath to support the Constitution from holding office again.

In a 4-3 majority opinion released on December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court sided with the plaintiffs, ordering Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold not to certify Trump's candidacy to the 2024 Republican presidential primary. This historic decision, which drew furious condemnation from Republican leaders and even some centrist and liberal commentators, paved the way for similar decisions by Maine's secretary of state later in December and from an Illinois judge last week.

Monday's ruling will likely overturn those rulings and end similar Section 3 challenges in at least a dozen other states, with the justices citing the “disruption” and “chaos” that would follow if states were allowed to enforce the law. clause against federal candidates.

Trump said in a radio interview Monday morning that he was “very honored by a nine-to-nothing vote.”

CREW representatives said on a press call that they were “still digesting” the details of the court's decision, but criticized the court for taking what they called a “procedural exit” for allow Trump to participate in the vote.

“The Supreme Court removed an enforcement mechanism, and by letting Trump back on the ballot, it failed to meet the deadline,” CREW President Noah Bookbinder said in a statement. “But it is now clear that Trump led the January 6 insurrection, and it will be up to the American people to ensure accountability.” »

The Colorado ruling never took effect, as the justices stayed their order pending review by the U.S. Supreme Court, and Trump still appeared on the GOP primary ballots, which were sent by mail to Colorado voters starting February 12. Monday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling ensures that all votes cast by Colorado primary voters for Trump, the heavy favorite for his party's nomination after nearly all of his main rivals withdrew from the race , will be counted.

“I am disappointed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to apply Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to federal applicants,” Griswold wrote on X after the ruling. “Colorado should be able to exclude insurrections that violate the oath from our ballot. »

Under the ruling, Donald Trump is an eligible candidate in the 2024 presidential primary in Colorado, Griswold said.

Court divided on execution

Although all nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court agree on the outcome of the case, the opinions released Monday show differences over how far the Court should have gone to address key issues related to the application of article 3.

In their appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, Trump's lawyers challenged the Colorado decision on various grounds. In addition to arguing that enforcing Section 3 required an act of Congress, Trump's team advanced a theory that Section 3's reference to “officers of the United States” did not include the presidency, and disputed claims that January 6. The attack was an “insurrection” and Trump “engaged in it.”

Monday's ruling is silent on the latter two issues, a result that plaintiffs' lawyers tried to present Monday as a victory.

“The Supreme Court had the opportunity to exonerate Donald Trump of engaging in insurrection. Donald Trump asked them to exonerate him of engaging in insurrection,” Bookbinder said on a press call. “And they didn’t.” There is not a single sentence from a single justice in this opinion released today that substantively questions the Colorado Supreme Court's findings that Donald Trump engaged in an insurrection.

But five Republican-appointed justices, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, appear to support strict limitations on how the Insurrection Clause can be applied. Citing a precedent known as the Griffin case, an 1869 circuit court opinion written by Chief Judge Salmon P. Chase, they wrote that it was “necessary” for Congress to enact legislation to enforcement pursuant to Section 5 of the 14th Amendment, which states that “the Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.”

“The Constitution authorizes Congress to prescribe the manner in which such determinations shall be made,” the ruling said, referring to the Enforcement Act of 1870 and Section 2383 of the U.S. Code, a law prescribing criminal punishment for “rebellion or insurrection”, depending on the appropriate uses. of the power of section 5.

This interpretation appears to exclude the possibility that Section 3 could be enforced by the federal courts or by Congress through other means, such as by denying seats to insurrectionist members or by refusing to certify the election of an insurrectionist president. In a separate opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that she did not join other conservative justices in deciding this issue. And in a third opinion, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, Democratic-appointed members of the court, called the majority's findings under Rule 5 “as insufficiently supported as they are gratuitous.”

“Today, the majority goes beyond the necessities of this case to limit how Section 3 can prevent an oath-violating insurrectionist from becoming president,” the liberal justices wrote. “While we agree that Colorado cannot enforce Section 3, we protest the majority's effort to use this case to define the limits of federal enforcement of this provision.”

“Other tracks”

After the ratification of the 14th Amendment in 1868, Section 3 was aggressively enforced against hundreds of former Confederates for several years. But a series of amnesty measures approved by Congress rendered it largely moot by 1871, and it was applied in only a handful of cases over the next 150 years.

The unprecedented events of January 6, 2021, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, have reignited interest in this clause among lawyers. In another case brought by CREW in 2022, a New Mexico court removed a GOP county commissioner who participated in the attack. Monday's ruling prohibits states from applying Section 3 to candidates for president or other federal office, but does not prevent them from applying it to state and local officials.

Colorado was named by CREW as a good venue for a 14th Amendment case against Trump because of provisions in its election code requiring that only candidates eligible to hold office be placed on the ballot. Challenges in several other states, including Minnesota and Michigan, had been rejected by the courts.

Trump was indicted last year by federal prosecutors who allege his pervasive and destabilizing lies about the 2020 election targeted a core function of the U.S. federal government. That case is still ongoing, as is another election interference case against Trump in Fulton County, Georgia.

In their briefs and oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court last month, the Colorado plaintiffs argued that Section 3, like many other measures of the Constitution, is “self-executing” and that Griffin's case was misjudged. Donald Sherman, CREW's executive vice president and chief counsel, said Monday that the majority's interpretation contradicts the consensus of historians and constitutional scholars.

“The text of Section 3 says none of this,” Sherman said. “The majority opinion interprets words in this provision that are clearly not there. »

Supporters of Trump's disqualification said they would carefully review the court's opinion and evaluate other ways in which Section 3 could be enforced.

“We certainly expect Congress to be interested in whether there is a practical path forward for congressional action,” Bookbinder said. “And we will consider what other avenues might exist, whether rooted in the 14th Amendment or otherwise, to try to protect democracy from those who have attacked it.”

