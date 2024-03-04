Netflix leaves March 2024: All movies and TV shows will be removed without warning





Every month, Netflix UK removes countless movies and TV shows from its service without warning.

Unlike the US, the UK version of the streaming service doesn't officially reveal which titles are expiring, so people may be surprised when they try to watch long-deleted content.

To avoid being caught off guard and to compile a list of all the new releases arriving this month, we've compiled a list of everything that will be taken down throughout March, and it's worth noting that the dates listed are the published dates. Removed.

This means that the previous day is your last chance to watch a movie or TV series.

uk

movie

March 1st

angry birds movie

they went up

Barbie as a princess and a beggar

Bratz: Movies

Bring it on: Worldwide Showdown

double jeopardy

(Paramount Pictures)

Dr. Seuss the Rolex

Eat, Pray, Love

europa report

Gosford Park

Hajwala 2: Mysterious Mission

Insidious: Chapter 3

(Entertainment One Films)

into the wild

idiot 3

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass #2: Unrated version

Jackass: The Movie

look who's talking

paranormal investigation

patriot day

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Sarvam Tala Mayam

Seven Souls of the Skull Castle

hut

weapon of choice

world trade center

March 5

Godzilla vs Kong

Tootsie and the Fake

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

March 6

little things

locked

March 7th

card counter

March 8

Clovehitch Killer

my way

March 11th

Paw Patrol: The Movie

March 12th

Bombayriya

quiet

March 13th

miracle

romantic comedy

Romantic Comedy 2: Farewell to the Bachelor

superintelligence

you are everything to me

TV

March 1st

Supernatural Academy Season 1

March 5

Miss In Kiss Season 1

recorded

March 1st

Oasis: Supersonic

Philip: prince, husband, father

(Entertainment One)

March 2nd

Return of the Wild: The Bear Men of Buncrana

comedy

March 1st

Fat Ballerina David A Arnold

