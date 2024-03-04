International
Netflix leaves March 2024: All movies and TV shows will be removed without warning
Every month, Netflix UK removes countless movies and TV shows from its service without warning.
Unlike the US, the UK version of the streaming service doesn't officially reveal which titles are expiring, so people may be surprised when they try to watch long-deleted content.
To avoid being caught off guard and to compile a list of all the new releases arriving this month, we've compiled a list of everything that will be taken down throughout March, and it's worth noting that the dates listed are the published dates. Removed.
This means that the previous day is your last chance to watch a movie or TV series.
Note: The Independent created this list with help from Whats on Netflix.
uk
movie
March 1st
angry birds movie
they went up
Barbie as a princess and a beggar
Bratz: Movies
Bring it on: Worldwide Showdown
double jeopardy
(Paramount Pictures)
Dr. Seuss the Rolex
Eat, Pray, Love
europa report
Gosford Park
Hajwala 2: Mysterious Mission
Insidious: Chapter 3
(Entertainment One Films)
into the wild
idiot 3
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass #2: Unrated version
Jackass: The Movie
look who's talking
paranormal investigation
patriot day
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Sarvam Tala Mayam
Seven Souls of the Skull Castle
hut
weapon of choice
world trade center
March 5
Godzilla vs Kong
Tootsie and the Fake
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
March 6
little things
locked
March 7th
card counter
March 8
Clovehitch Killer
my way
March 11th
Paw Patrol: The Movie
March 12th
Bombayriya
quiet
March 13th
miracle
romantic comedy
Romantic Comedy 2: Farewell to the Bachelor
superintelligence
you are everything to me
TV
March 1st
Supernatural Academy Season 1
March 5
Miss In Kiss Season 1
recorded
March 1st
Oasis: Supersonic
Philip: prince, husband, father
(Entertainment One)
March 2nd
Return of the Wild: The Bear Men of Buncrana
comedy
March 1st
Fat Ballerina David A Arnold
Us
movie
March 1st
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
aquaman
they went up
basic
blocker
dark shadow
dreads
sand dune
good boys
gravity
(20th Century Fox)
gridiron gang
Hajwala 2: Mysterious Mission
K-9
legends of fall
scrub
lone survivor
Lucy
master of disguise
meet a black person
mysterious river
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
next 3 days
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Open Season: Scared Silly
paranormal investigation
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
R.I.P.D.
Sarvam Thaala Mayam (Tamil version)
sea of love
Seven Souls of the Skull Castle
she does everything
she is a man
16 candles
stand by me
strangers
training day
(Warner Bros. Pictures)
Tyler Perry's Single Mom Club
V for revenge
weapon of choice
March 2nd
Bee mayhem
This is where I leave you
March 3
lady bird
March 5
Tootsie and the Fake
March 9
love and monsters
(Netflix)
March 13th
Miracle in Room 7
March 14th
audrey
Arsi Sunday
March 16th
Burn Out Netflix Original Removal
giver
wake up
March 17th
being dragged across concrete
savage
March 19th
the cursed
The Legend of Tarzan
copy
March 20th
anthem
My Little Pony: The Movie
(Studio Canal)
March 21st
Is there a crybaby around?
silence is an illusion
wood shock
March 30th
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
March 31st
Jackie Brown
john wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum
(Miramax)
TV
Bakugan Legends Season 5
March 8
Champions Series 1
March 14th
Valhalla Murders Netflix Original Removal
March 15th
Dharmaksetra
Raja Rasoi and other stories
A novel by Rabindranath Tagore
March 19th
UV season 2
recorded
March 2nd
Miles Davis: The Birth of Cool
March 19th
Reimagine the theater experience with you
comedy
March 1st
Fat Ballerina David A Arnold
japanese cartoon movies
March 5
Pokemon Journey Season 23 (Part 4) Netflix Original Removed
Pokemon: Master Journeys Season 24 (Part 3) Netflix Original Removed
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/movies-tv-shows-leaving-netflix-b2506418.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
