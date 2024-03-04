What's behind the rise in autism diagnoses in the UK? | autism





Autism is a state of slow flow. A 2021 study found that the number of diagnoses in the UK increased by 787% between 1998 and 2018.

Increasing diagnoses have been a hallmark of autism almost as long as autism has been a recognized condition. Eighty years ago, autism was thought to affect one in 2,500 children. This has increased and it is now estimated that one in 36 children has autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

This exponential increase is due in part to greater awareness and deeper understanding of the condition, as well as more clinicians able to make a diagnosis. This has led one expert to say that the boundaries of autism's assessment are widening and still moving outward.

This boundary includes a wide range of people, especially women and girls, for whom autism has not been considered a possible diagnosis. The resulting awareness has led to large numbers of adults seeking medical referrals to address differences they have been aware of since childhood.

However, other factors behind this increase remain controversial. People in the neurodiversity movement and experts have not yet decided whether this increase is due to overdiagnosis or whether more children are suffering from the condition.

The authors of the 2021 study say diagnostic boundaries may be pushed further. Professor Ginny Russell, from the University of Exeter, said: “This will continue until everyone is classified as neurodiverse.”

Russell said that while it could be argued that the proportion of children with autistic traits with low support needs was slightly higher than before, there was no good reason to support the claim that there had been a real increase in autism cases.

She said there has been an increase in diagnoses because assessment boundaries have become wider and are still moving outward. Some have even suggested that people diagnosed with autism today can unite simply by not fitting into their social environment.

For example, it may soon include people like me. I haven't changed, but since I have borderline autistic traits, I may soon be absorbed into autism because autism itself is changing.

Russell isn't the only one who has noted a significant increase in diagnoses. When I started in the field in the 1980s, autism was considered very rare, said Professor Simon Baron-Cohen, director of the Autism Research Centre. However, there has been tremendous change over the last few decades, during which time the number of diagnoses has increased exponentially.

Autism is a group of conditions that encompass a wide range of disabilities. And in the past 12 months, the number of patients receiving open referrals for suspected autism has increased by 50% in the UK.

However, there are those who say that even this increase is not accurate. Other studies have shown that the total number of autistic people in England and Wales exceeds 1.2 million, almost double the UK's total population of 700,000 cited by the government. Research suggests that this would be true if diagnosis rates were consistent with rates for those under 19 across all age groups.

Elizabeth ONions, lead researcher on the study, said autism was still under-recognized among adults, and more than 90% of people with autism over 50 in the UK were likely undiagnosed.

However, Dr Peter Carpenter, chair of the Neurodevelopmental Psychiatry Special Interest Group, questions this and points out that adult diagnostic services do not necessarily have the expertise required to review the adult population according to modern standards. I did. “We probably don’t realistically know what a 50-year-old with typical autism looks like,” he said.

There has also been a shift in our understanding of autism in people with learning disabilities. In the 1980s, only a quarter of people with learning disabilities were thought to have autism. Now the NHS admits it could be as high as three quarters. Baron-Cohen said it was an incredibly steep rise.

Another increase in autism numbers is due to the removal of Asperger syndrome as a diagnosis. Founded in 1994, the label was officially retired in 2013 and the disease was included under the umbrella term autism.

A more significant moment of change was the neurodiversity movement of the late 1990s, which made major changes in identification, fighting stigma, and redefining autism as an identity rather than a disease. All of this led to what Russell calls a loop.

An increase in diagnoses leads to an increase in awareness, which affects how people identify themselves, leading to a need for more assessment centers and a larger increase in diagnoses, she said.

As awareness and diagnosis increases, even people with less severe symptoms are telling their own stories of how autism affects them. Diagnostic criteria brings these accounts onboard, which brings us back to another increase in diagnoses.

Simply put, there is no clear answer to what autism is or is not. Some say it will never happen.

William Mandy, professor of neurodevelopmental diseases at University College London, believes the ambiguous nature of autism is its defining feature.

He said: What are the characteristics we need to have before we can classify someone as autistic? That's such an impossible question to answer that I think there should be a numerical benchmark. Maybe we should say that 2% of the population is autistic.

More important than the profound questions surrounding an autism diagnosis is the sad truth that too often autistic people do not lead happy lives. Compared to non-autistic people, they are approximately 70-80% more likely to have poor mental and physical health, have lower levels of education, and experience unemployment and underemployment, victimization, social isolation and premature death.

Despite the NHS' best efforts, the number of children waiting to be assessed for autism has increased by 350% since the peak of the Covid pandemic, with waiting times exceeding two years.

Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHs) are at breaking point. In some parts of the UK, 80% of child mental health referrals are related to autism. Some NHS commissioners have introduced new referral criteria to try to cut lists parents in a move that puts their children at risk of harm, including suicide.

This has led some to ask whether the primary purpose of autism research should be refocused on understanding how to help autistic people lead happier lives.

Mandy said: We are currently very focused on distinguishing yes or no in terms of diagnosis. But what if I told you that someone has these traits? How can it affect their lives and what can we do to help?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/mar/04/uk-increase-autism-diagnoses-neurodiversity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos