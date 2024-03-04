Opinion: How many of us really hate AU?





The following article is opinion and does not reflect the views of The Eagle and its staff. All opinions are edited for grammar, style, and argumentative structure and fact-checked, but the opinions belong to the authors.

From time to time I wonder what brought me to American university. Even more often, I end my nights scrolling through Instagram or other forms of social media, convincing myself that I deserve it after the day I've had. I scroll through high school friends and news articles, but I always end up diving deep into accounts that diminish our school.

I remember hearing stories about friends of friends transferring and how horrible the dining hall was. After applying, I even told my parents that I would apply, but I'm definitely not going. This idea quickly changed when I realized how cool it would be to go to school in Washington and when I heard from older alumni, hence my current attendance. So what sparked this trend of dissatisfaction and is it truly representative of how the student body as a whole feels?

In the fall, I found myself in awe of everything around me. I was seven hours away from home, knew very few people here, and had the opportunity to make completely new connections with people who were interested in the same things I was interested in. During my first week at AU, I had my group of friends and an ideal. roommate situation. As well as living in Letts Hall with its extensive history of infestations and dilapidated housing, I felt privileged to have settled in and adapted so quickly.

Unfortunately, a dark cloud of disappointment began to form as I followed campus favorites like @stoolamerican and @americanuchicks on Instagram and grew closer with my friends. The rose-colored glasses I wore at the beginning of the semester had been lost, and I was now exposed to stereotypes about AU that were once hidden.

After hearing about the distaste for our dining hall, the wacko culture, and the population of future presidents and politicians on campus, I saw AU through a different lens. Are we really all that unhappy at AU? Do only students at American universities feel this way? From what I understand, this is not the case, and most of what we complain about are superficial annoyances that many students face.

It's hard to get motivated, winter is cold, and there seems to be nothing to look forward to except seeing friends or snuggling in bed. However, as students, we should think about how what we say can affect the opinions of those around us. Complaining is something relevant to us and we may believe it allows us to be heard, but it also sets a precedent on campus that torments the minds of new students like me.

Complaining isolates us and makes us miserable and untrustworthy individuals. Our complaints are unlikely to change anything, and once that energy is dispersed, it spreads to those who otherwise would have nothing to complain about.

There are so many completely valid complaints about life at AU. The food isn't great, the wacky culture is intimidating, the administration has let us down too many times, and we're not a particularly lively school. Unlike other college experiences, America has a strange sense of competition among the student body, and we don't have a particular sports team to brag about. But we are located in the political center of the country and have access to as many opportunities as the rest of the country. I've met some of the most amazing people here and I wouldn't trade those friendships for anything.

As we continue to navigate our college experience, it is essential to remember that our perspectives shape our reality. I too complained daily about life here, and it was only then that it started to take a toll on me mentally. It's so easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of complaining, no matter the context, but I challenge you to separate yourself from the culture of complaining just for a moment.

Ella Ives is a freshman in the School of Public Affairs and a columnist for The Eagle.

