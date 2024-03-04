Germany accuses Russia of waging 'information war' over alleged leaks of information about British operations in Ukraine | world news





Germany has accused Russia of waging an 'information war' after a leaked recording purportedly showed a top German officer discussing secret details about British troops in Ukraine.

Russian media reportedly intercepted remarks made by Luftwaffe commander Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz and three senior Luftwaffe officers, allegedly made via insecure video conferencing software rather than an encrypted line.

If confirmed, the security breach in Germany would be very embarrassing.

In the unconfirmed audio, Lieutenant General Gerharz said British troops were “on the ground” in Ukraine and talked about how Britain and France had delivered cruise missiles to Ukraine, the Telegraph and Times reported.

The remarks come as Germany is considering whether to send cruise missiles to Ukraine to support the Ukrainian military.

In a purported call, Lieutenant General Gerharz said, “If you ask me how to deliver, the British know how to do it.”

“They always transport them in Ridgeback armored vehicles. There are several people on the ground.”

The 38-minute recording also reportedly included discussions about a possible Kiev attack on a bridge in Crimea and details about training Ukrainian soldiers.

Britain's Ministry of Defense declined to comment.

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, former chairman of the House of Commons Defense Committee, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “The interception and leakage of this military planning discussion is worrisome at the decibel level.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said an investigation had begun into the “very serious” leak.

Image: German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius speaks to the media about leaked audio. Photo: Reuters

Read more: Latest war: Ukraine 'begins cyber attacks' The pain behind Ukraine war statistics

Germany's defense minister has accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of waging an “information war” to create divisions.

Boris Pistorius said: “This incident is more than just intercepting and publishing conversations. It is part of the information war that President Putin is waging.”

“This is a hybrid disinformation attack. It’s about division. It’s about undermining our unity.”

Russia claimed the recording showed direct Western involvement in the Ukraine conflict and summoned the German ambassador.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was not clear whether Germany's Bundeswehr was acting on its own or as part of state policy.

“We demand an explanation from Germany,” a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman later said on social media.

Russia will probably use the recordings to undermine unity.

Deborah Haynes

Security and Defense Editor

@haynesdeborah

It would be a very embarrassing and sloppy security breach if the Luftwaffe commander had used unsecured communications to discuss highly sensitive secrets.

But that has not been confirmed.

The leaked audio recording also reportedly shows Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz sharing details with colleagues about alleged covert British and French military operations in Ukraine.

Either way, it seems almost certain that Russia is intentionally using these recordings to try to undermine unity among its Western allies.

Hacking and information leaks are well-known and long-standing weapons in hybrid or gray zone warfare.

One side seeks to secure sensitive information that could be used to harm an enemy, then leaks it publicly, potentially distorting the elements in advance to maximize impact.

Germany was quick to accuse Russia of “information warfare” after Russian media outlets leaked an unconfirmed recording of the Luftwaffe chief of staff on Friday.

If Germany's suspicions are correct, any media outlet reporting on the leak without including the context of a potential intelligence attack by Russia is simply becoming part of the Russian weapons system and amplifying the damage caused by such intelligence operations.

To learn more about gray zones and hybrid warfare, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/germany-accuses-russia-of-information-war-over-alleged-military-leak-of-uk-operations-in-ukraine-13087060

