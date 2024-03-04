How US Navy leaders see power shifting as the information age dawns





SAN DIEGO The sounds of progressive rock icon Rush crackled through the speakers as the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet approached the lectern at the Western Naval Conference in California.

Admiral Samuel Paparo, recognizing the melody, smiled as he grabbed the microphone. He then joked about his past lives and many illegal activities that took place when he came of age in the 1980s.

Since then, times have changed and some have found their religion in the military, Paparo said. And, just like our times, the demands of a modern warrior with a medium stride are constantly evolving.

We are in the midst of another changing era, he said. And it's the dawn, and I mean the dawn of the information age.

As the US Department of Defense prepares for possible confrontations with Russia or China and juggles counterterrorism operations in the Greater Middle East and Africa, it places emphasis on data: how it is collected ; how it is shared; and how it can be weaponized. But by some ministry metrics, including the Information Environment Operations Strategy 2023, it is behind the times.

U.S. Navy Admiral Samuel Paparo is the commander of the Pacific Fleet. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

State actors and extremist groups have long exploited the information ecosystem to attempt to distort or degrade the position of the United States. Operating online and below the threshold of armed conflict avoids the consequences of physical combat, where personnel levels, stockpiles and technology budgets can make all the difference.

The Navy released a 14-page document in November explaining how it plans to upgrade, arguing that neither the ship nor the torpedo alone will deliver the decisive blow in future combat. On the contrary, he asserts, it is a marriage of traditional munitions and sophisticated software that will prevail.

This thinking was prominent at the Western Conference hosted by AFCEA and the US Naval Institute, where Paparo and other leaders spoke, and where some of the world's largest defense contractors mingled and sold their products. Signs promised secure connectivity. Other screens announced mazes of computerized pipes and tubes through which discoveries could flow.

Who is most competitive in this field, who scales best, who is best able to combine data, computing power and [artificial intelligence]and who can win the first battle, probably in the space, cyber and information domain will prevail, Paparo said.

Submarines and simulation

The United States has sought to reinvigorate its approach to information warfare, a compelling blend of public awareness, offensive and defensive electronic capabilities, and cyber operations that can confer advantages before, during, and after major events. Rapidly deployable information force teams capable of shaping public perceptions are essential, the Defense Department said, as is a healthy workforce of military and civilian experts.

In 2022, the Navy put information warfare specialists aboard submarines to study how their expertise can facilitate undersea operations. This pilot program is now entering a second phase, with professional information officers and cryptology technicians joining two East Coast subs, Delaware and California.

Years before, the service had made information warfare commanders from elements of carrier strike groups.

This is the first and most decisive battle, said Paparo, who previously told Congress that Indo-Pacific Command, his future post, was capable of using deception to change attitudes and behaviors. The information age will not necessarily replace some of the more timeless elements of naval combat, maneuver and fire, but it will in fact augment them.

The principles of situational awareness of information warfare, assertive command and control, and the confluence of intelligence and weaponry have enabled U.S. forces to combat aerial threats in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while contributing to retaliatory strikes across the Greater Middle East.

The warships Carney, Gravely, Laboon, Mason and Thomas Hudner have destroyed more than 70 drones and seven cruise missiles since the Israel-Hamas war began in October. Prior knowledge of the weapons and facilities of Iran and the Houthi rebel group in Yemen made the task easier, albeit dangerous.

Information warfare underpins every Navy warfighting mission today, Elizabeth Nashold, deputy command officer for Naval Information Forces, said at the Western Conference. You name this mission, and it has an IW component.

The USS Carney was ready from day one, she added. We are in the information age and we are seeing a proliferation of technology and we need to keep up.

Ensuring that sailors have a good grasp of information warfare is proving tricky, as the sensitivity of the tools used clashes with the ever-watchful eyes and ears of Russia and China. The U.S. Navy has wanted to expand its simulation and gaming environments for years to bridge the gap, but has run into both technical and bureaucratic walls.

“Many of our IW capabilities are at a higher classification level than what we see in the current, virtual, constructive operating environment,” Nashold said. The other challenge is simply integrating all the different IW capabilities into LVC.

The Navy plans to introduce 20 information warfare systems into its real, virtual and constructive environments. The first, focused on cryptology, meteorology and oceanography, will come online in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, according to Nashold. Other information warfare disciplines include communications, cryptology, and electronic warfare, or the ability to use the electromagnetic spectrum to detect, defend, and communicate.

The USS Chosin crosses San Diego Bay near the bridge to Coronado on February 15, 2024, after a period of modernization. (Colin Demarest/C4ISRNET)

Additionally, the service is considering shore-based training facilities in locations where sailors and sea power are concentrated: California, Virginia and Japan.

These will essentially be places where Sailors can come and train to perform these abilities, Nashold said. Once we enter the environment, our IW Sailors can execute all of our IW capabilities simultaneously, and they can truly innovate, iterate, and train over and over again.

Safe and secure

The Navy's inaugural cyber strategy, released late last year, highlighted the value of virtual weapons. Non-kinetic effects capable of wreaking havoc on electronic innards and subsystems will prove increasingly powerful as militaries adopt interconnected databases and units.

In the United States, the vision of linking formerly disparate forces on land, in the air, at sea, in space, and in cyberspace is known as joint command and control across all domains. In China, the combination of command and control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to rapidly coordinate firepower is known as multi-domain precision warfare.

The former considers the latter a major risk to national security. Defense Department documents portray Beijing as determined to reorient international power in its favor. Such ambitions can take many forms, including economic and narrative.

We all know that information is combat power, and in reality the next fight is an information fight as much as a physical, kinetic fight, said Jane Rathbun, chief public information officer of the Navy, in West. We want to ensure that we provide our Sailors and Marines with reliable and secure information when they need it.

Transferring information back and forth poses a risk of interception or poisoning. Tampering could also go unnoticed, exposing troops to unnecessary risks in the long term.

The golden rule in the vision of information superiority is to have the right data, in the right place, at the right time, securely. And the secure element is critically important, Rathbun said.

The cyber services plan identifies critical infrastructure such as bases, remote logistics nodes, and food and water supply chains as a soft underbelly requiring thicker insulation.

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, made up of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, warned in May that a Chinese spy group had evaded digital defenses in Guam and other locations. Microsoft had detected the flaw and attributed it to a group known as Volt Typhoon. A successful cyberattack against infrastructure in Guam or other Indo-Pacific footholds could cripple U.S. military capabilities in the region.

Volt Typhoon is here, it's real, Scott St. Pierre, who is the Navy's principal cyber advisor, told West.

We are in combat today, he added. Information is power.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networks, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development, for a South Carolina daily newspaper. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

