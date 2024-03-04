School Financing: Everything You Need to Know





No school, child or local authority is the same and school finances must reflect this. That's why it can seem complicated at times.

Here's what you need to know about school finances.

How is the school funded?

Most state-funded schools in England receive funding through two main funding sources, which determine how much money they can spend: revenue funding and capital funding.

Schools can decide how to spend the proceeds. This is used to pay the school's day-to-day operating costs, such as teacher salaries, support staff salaries, energy costs, light maintenance and teaching materials.

Capital funds are separate funds used to pay for new school buildings and improvements to school grounds.

How does the government determine how much revenue funding each school receives?

Each year, the government allocates funding to all state-funded mainstream schools, including academies and council-run schools, using a formula that ensures funding is fair and reflects the needs of students.

This is called the National Funding Formula (NFF) and you can find out more about it here.

This formula takes into account a variety of factors, including the number of students in a school and how the school's location affects the cost of running the school.

The funding system also protects schools from significant declines in per-pupil funding each year, providing stability that helps schools plan their budgets.

Schools have the flexibility to decide how to use these funds. Most of the money is used to pay staff, but it can also be used for other expenses, such as classroom materials and energy.

Private or private schools operate outside of this system and are funded through fees.

How much is spent on school funds?

In the fall of 2022, we announced that schools will receive an additional $2 billion in revenue funding in 2023-24 and the same amount in 2024-25.

And in July 2023, we announced additional funding for the next two academic years to support teacher salaries for those years. More than 480 million people are in school this school year, and more than 825 million will be in school next school year.

This is in addition to the 1.5 billion boost schools are already scheduled to receive in 2023-24, taking overall funding this year to 3.9 billion compared to 2022-23.

This means total school revenue funding in England will be $57.7 billion in 2023-24, rising to $59.6 billion in 2024-25.

As a result, in 2024-25 schools will receive their highest ever level in real terms per pupil, as measured by the GDP deflator measure of inflation (a routine measure of public spending).

2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 53.8 billion announced in 2021 Spending Review 55.3 billion 56.8 billion Additional funding announced in Autumn 2022 statement +2 billion +2 billion Additional funding announced in July 2023 to support teacher salaries +480m + 825m Total funds 53.8 billion 57.7 billion 59.6 billion

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2019-20, the UK was the G7 country that spent the most on schools and universities providing primary and secondary education, relative to GDP.

In recent years the Department for Education has published statistics on school funding, providing data on funding for pupils aged 5 to 16. This coverage was chosen to secure core funding for schools and to ensure maximum comparison of the series over time, despite changes in the specific grants allocated to schools over time.

What does this money mean for my child’s school?

The extra $2 billion means a typical elementary school with 200 students can expect to receive about $35,000 in additional funding.

A mainstream secondary school with 900 students would receive an additional 200,000.

Schools can choose how to use the additional funds, including for staffing, instructional materials or other operating expenses.

Overall, funding for mainstream schools will increase by around 310 per pupil this year, on top of an average increase of 300 per pupil last year (2022-23). This includes additional funding for teacher salaries.

Overall, the average funding per student for schools in 2023-24 is 7,460.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2024/03/04/school-funding-everything-you-need-to-know/

