



The sale of the Northeast Gasoline Reserve is part of the money-raising provisions in one of six bills fixing appropriations for some federal departments this year after Congress narrowly averted a new closure last week.

Under a bill providing funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for the fiscal year, one million barrels of the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserve would be sold, the same amount as that of the NGSR , located in New York Harbor. Boston, Massachusetts and South Portland, Maine.

“Once this sale has been made, the secretary [of Energy] shall proceed with the closure of the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve,” the bill states, and “may not establish any new regional petroleum product reserves unless funding for the proposed regional petroleum product reserve is be explicitly requested in advance in an annual budget.

The proceeds of the sale must be deposited into the general fund of the Treasury, and the appropriations bill provides stipulations for the sale of the oil and the use of the money generated therefrom.

Congress is expected to pass the package, the result of cross-party negotiations, and votes are expected to take place this week. Negotiations on six other spending bills continue.

Newsweek contacted the DOE by email for comment Monday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson supported the bills, saying they “secured key conservative policy victories.” However, he could still face a rebellion from conservative GOP representatives.

The president has struggled to pass appropriations bills before, with the House Republican caucus plagued by internal divisions. Some Conservative MPs criticized the bills and voted against the short-term extension that averted a government shutdown.

The Obama administration created the NGSR following the destruction caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, which left many people in the Northeast without gasoline.

While the reserve is intended to provide short-term supply to the region in the event of a similar natural disaster, in an October 2023 report, the DOE noted that it had never been used and would provide ” minimal relief in the event of a shortage. ” and costs approximately $16 million per year to maintain.

A May 2022 report from the Government Accountability Office found that DOE reserves in the Northeast were “not well suited to address the risks of supply disruptions” in the region, with the NGSR containing less than two days of consumption.

Undated photo of gasoline tanks containing the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve, a million-barrel supply in case of a natural disaster. A new spending bill will allow the reserve to be sold and closed. Ministry of Energy

For comparison, the United States' total strategic reserves are more than 360 million barrels.

Still, some have questioned the closure of the reserve. Zero Hedge, a far-right libertarian financial blog that has promoted conspiracy theories and climate denial, wrote on Sunday: “Is the government trying to cause another disaster? just why?' territory.”

Others argued that this would leave the region vulnerable to a supply disruption due to a cyberattack on a pipeline, as happened in the Southeast in 2021, and that the DOE had failed to produce an alternative to future disasters.

Among the concessions obtained by the Republicans was a stipulation that no part of the oil in the reserve be sold to any entity considered to be owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party.

Overall, the package would keep nondefense spending relatively flat compared to last year — and $70 billion less than President Joe Biden had initially requested, according to the analysis. Associated Press.

