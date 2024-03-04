Britain urges Germany to provide long-range missiles to Kiev despite Luftwaffe leaks | Ukraine





Despite the embarrassment of a top-secret phone call between Luftwaffe officers about British troops being stationed in Ukraine leaked to Russian television, Britain urged a reluctant Berlin to supply long-range Taurus missiles to Kiev.

The Kremlin has sought to use what it sees as a propaganda coup to put pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who insisted on Monday that he would not donate rockets that could attack the strategic Kerch bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea.

Audio recordings identified as authentic by Germany and released on Friday by Margarita Simonyan, editor of the Kremlin-controlled news channel RT, show Luftwaffe officers discussing the presence of British troops in Ukraine and the country's choice of Russian targets. I captured a scene that helped me do that.

Britain said Berlin should investigate rather than publicly blame Germany for the leak. Instead, Britain has stepped up its own lobbying for Taurus missiles, which have a range of 300 miles, twice the Anglo-French Storm Shadow/Scalp weapon system already provided to Kiev.

Britain was the first country to provide long-range precision strike missiles to Ukraine and we would encourage our allies to do the same, a Downing Street spokesman said. They added that No 10 had acknowledged a week ago that there were a small number of British troops stationed in Ukraine.

Former Pentagon insiders added that they thought the leaks were annoying but unimportant. He added that this was partly because the conversation wasn't very specific, and on the plus side, it emphasized how effective Taurus could be.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaked conversation, a day after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Germany was preparing for war with Russia, once again highlighted the direct involvement of Western groups in the Ukraine conflict. said.

Scholz met a group of voters at a vocational school in Baden-Wrttemberg on Monday and insisted he would not change his mind about Taurus, citing concerns that Ukraine could theoretically use the weapons to attack Russia's heartland. I am the prime minister and my words matter, he said.

Control over the Taurus missiles, which could theoretically hit targets in Moscow, would only be guaranteed if German forces were directly involved in their launches, which is completely impossible, Scholz added.

The 38-minute leaked conversation was masterminded by Luftwaffe commander Lieutenant General Ingo Gerharz, who wanted to set up a 30-minute meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Taurus two weeks ago. The conversation took place on the relatively insecure Webex service, and one of the participants was calling from Singapore.

During the call, Gerhartz and his men discussed the prime minister's refusal to donate weapons, how it could be avoided and what was at stake. In doing so, Germany discussed how Britain worked closely with Ukraine in deploying Storm Shadow missiles.

Regarding mission planning, the German commander said, “I know how the British do it. They do it with complete accessibility.” They also have a few people on the ground. They do that. The French don't.

Reachback is a military term that describes how information, equipment and support from the rear are conveyed to troops deployed forward, but Gerhartz suggested the British approach was deeper, involving direct support in the field.

Downing Street confirmed on Tuesday that there were a small number of troops in Ukraine, but did not specify the full extent of the mission they were carrying out amid concerns that potential involvement in the fighting could be escalated by Moscow.

In the recordings, German officers came to the conclusion that the use of missiles in the near future would only be possible if German forces intervened. To avoid sending German troops onto Ukrainian soil, Taurus training for Ukrainian soldiers was possible but took months to prepare.

Officers also discussed potential types of targets for Taurus, including bridges to the east that are known to be difficult to reach with relatively small pillars that coincide with the strategic Kerch Bridge.

The bridge is a major supply route to Russian-occupied Crimea, and despite various bombing attempts, Ukraine has so far been unable to destroy it. They concluded that blowing up the bridge was technically possible, but might require 10 to 20 missiles, and Germany could donate up to 100.

On Monday there were signs of a German division following the spill. Annalena Verbok, foreign minister of the Green Party, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, reiterated her principled support for providing Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

We will do our best to help Ukraine defend and protect itself, she said during a visit to Montenegro. Therefore, we must control all the means at our disposal precisely in accordance with international law.

Roderich Kiesewetter, a defense expert for the opposition Christian Democratic Party, said Russia leaked the meeting at this moment specifically to undermine Germany's Taurus delivery. He suggested the leak was carried out to divert the public conversation away from other issues, including the death of Alexei Navalny.

Military expert Carlo Masala of the Bundeswehr University of Munich told German media that the hysterical and public reaction to Germany's possible direct participation in the war against Russia in Ukraine after the leaked news would now block the delivery of the Taurus . .

Now it's clear that Olaf Scholz doesn't want to bring Taurus to Ukraine, which is exactly what the Russians wanted to prevent once and for all, he said.

