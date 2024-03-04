Trump was wrongly excluded from voting in Colorado, US Supreme Court rules | Donald Trump





Donald Trump was wrongly excluded from Colorado's primary ballot last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, paving the way for Trump to appear on ballots in all 50 states.

The court's unanimous decision overturned a 4-3 decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that the former president could not run because he had engaged in an insurrection during the attack on 6 January against the US Capitol. Colorado's decision was a reinterpretation of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits insurrectionists from holding office.

We conclude that states may disqualify individuals holding or attempting to hold public office. But states have no authority under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, particularly the presidency, the court wrote in an unsigned opinion. Congress, the court said, must adopt Section 3 disqualification procedures.

It is unlikely that a state-by-state resolution of the question of whether Article 3 bars a particular presidential candidate from serving could provide a uniform answer consistent with the basic principle that the president represents[s] all voters of the Nation, added the court.

Colorado's presidential primary is Tuesday, and Trump had been allowed to appear on the ballot while the case was pending. As of midnight Monday, about 500,000 ballots had been cast for the Republican primary, Griswold said in an interview.

I am disappointed with the decision. I believe Colorado or any state should have the right to deny ballot access to insurrectionists who have violated their oath. And I fear the implications of this decision mean that federal candidates who have violated their oath will have a free pass to run for office again, she said.

Still, she said, she was glad the ruling was made because voters in Colorado and across the country deserved to know whether Trump was eligible to appear on the ballot.

I think the bigger picture is that Americans should not have waited, nor did I expect, for the Supreme Court to save American democracy, she said. It will be up to American voters to save our democracy in November.

Since filing the case, Griswold, who has not filed a complaint, said he has received more than 600 violent threats, an indication of the extreme potential for political violence that the 14th Amendment entails.

Maine and an Illinois judge had also excluded Trump from voting decisions that now risk being quickly overturned.

All nine justices agreed with the central point of the case: that the Colorado Supreme Court had wrongly barred Trump from appearing on the ballot. But the agreement did not extend beyond that.

The majority opinion went on to say that the only way to enforce Section 3 was to pass congressional legislation specifically tailored to determine which individuals should be disqualified for insurrection. But Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson all said that conclusion went beyond the scope of the case, with the liberal justices specifically saying the court was shielding the insurrectionists from accountability.

The Court continues to resolve issues that are not before us. In a case involving no federal action, the Court is ruling on how federal enforcement of Section 3 should proceed, the liberal justices wrote. These reflections are as insufficiently supported as they are gratuitous.

According to liberal judges, the courts' conservative majority has made holding insurrectionists accountable almost impossible. The court excludes judicial enforcement of the provision, they write, and excludes enforcement under general federal laws requiring the government to comply with the law.

By resolving these and other issues, the majority is attempting to protect all suspected insurrectionists from future challenges to their holding of federal office, they wrote.

Barrett, a conservative also appointed by Trump, also did not fully embrace the majority view. I agree that states do not have the authority to apply Article 3 to presidential candidates. This principle is sufficient to resolve this matter, and I would decide no more, she wrote.

But she later chastised her liberal colleagues for amplifying disagreements within the court.

In my opinion, now is not the time to vehemently amplify disagreements. The Court resolved a politically sensitive issue during the volatile period of a presidential election. Particularly in these circumstances, writing about the Court should lower the national temperature, not raise it, she wrote.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump praised the Supreme Court's decision. I would first like to thank the Supreme Court for its unanimous decision today. It was a very important decision, very well designed. I think it will go a long way in bringing our country together, which is what our country needs, he said.

None of the opinions addressed a central, politically charged question of whether Trump engaged in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Even if the Supreme Court allowed the return of Donald Trump to the electoral rolls for technical and legal reasons, this in no way constitutes a victory for Trump. The Supreme Court had an opportunity in this case to exonerate Trump, and it chose not to do so, said Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, the left-wing group that supported the Colorado case, in a press release. . The Supreme Court removed an enforcement mechanism and, by letting Trump back on the ballot, failed to meet the deadline. But it is now clear that Trump led the January 6 insurrection, and it will be up to the American people to ensure accountability.

Passed after the Civil War, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states that any member of Congress or officer of the United States who engages in insurrection after taking an oath to the Constitution may not hold office. It has never been used to exclude a presidential candidate from office.

During oral arguments in February, nearly all of the justices expressed skepticism about Colorado's authority to remove Trump from the ballot. They worried about the chaos it would cause if states had unilateral authority to determine that a candidate had engaged in an insurrection and feared it would result in a chaotic and partisan retaliation exchange.

I would expect a good number of states to say, regardless of the Democratic candidate, you're off the ballot, and others, for the Republican candidate, you're off the ballot. It will depend on a handful of states deciding the presidential election. That's a pretty daunting consequence, Chief Justice John Roberts said during oral argument.

The Colorado Supreme Court reached its conclusion after a Denver District Court judge held a five-day hearing and ruled that Trump engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6, but did not was disqualified from voting because he was not an officer of the United States.

At the end of their opinion, the three liberal justices presented a reasoned defense of why Section 3 was still necessary.

Section 3 plays an important, although rarely necessary, role in our democracy. The American people have the power to vote and elect candidates for national office, and that is a great and glorious thing. The men who drafted and ratified the Fourteenth Amendment, however, witnessed an insurrection. [and] rebellion to defend slavery. They wanted to ensure that those who had participated in this insurrection, and possible future insurrections, could not return to important roles, they wrote.

Today, the majority goes beyond the necessities of this case to limit how Section 3 can prevent an oath-violating insurrectionist from becoming president.

Rachel Leingang contributed reporting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/04/trump-scotus-colorado-ruling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos