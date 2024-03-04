Abortion convictions among British women have risen sharply since France recognized abortion as a constitutional right.





Britain is facing a sharp rise in abortion convictions as France enshrines access to abortion in its constitution. The law, which has been in place since 1861, has been used to prosecute women in England and Wales and has resulted in them being jailed in at least one case.

France became the only country in the world to protect the right to abortion in its constitution after the right to access abortion was officially added to the freedoms guaranteed in the French Constitution on Monday. This move was a direct response to the rollback of abortion rights in the United States and elsewhere.

But because abortion has not been decriminalized in the UK, women across the English Channel are still at risk of prosecution for undergoing abortion care. Abortion convictions are soaring in the UK. This law, dating from 1861, has been used to prosecute women and, in at least one case, to imprisonment.

Between 1967 and 2022, three women were convicted of illegal abortions in England and Wales. But in the past 18 months alone, six women have been charged with abortion crimes.

Of the six charges brought, three were dismissed and two are awaiting trial, according to the British Pregnancy Advisory Board (BPAS). One woman was sent to prison.

illegal abortion and life imprisonment

Abortion remains a crime in England and Wales under legislation passed 163 years ago.

The Offenses Against the Persons Act of 1861 states that it is unlawful for a woman to obtain an abortion herself or to provide another woman with the means to terminate a pregnancy.

It was the Abortion Act passed by Congress in 1967 that made abortion possible today. The law allows doctors to perform abortions and women to have access to them, but only if they are approved by two registered medical practitioners and meet at least one of certain circumstances. This includes potential injury to the body. or a substantial risk to the life or mental health of the pregnant woman or her existing child, or any serious physical or mental abnormality that the fetus may have.

A 24-week deadline was added in 1990, but exceptions were made, for example, if the woman was at risk of death, had permanent damage to her physical or mental health, or had serious fetal abnormalities.

But beyond these restrictions, women could face life imprisonment, one of the harshest punishments for illegal abortion in Europe.

Mara Clark, co-founder of Abortion Support for All (SAFE), a pan-European charity that provides access to abortion, says many countries in Europe will punish people who perform abortions on their own or outside the health system.

But none of that [the punishments] Prison life.

Read MoreThe long and winding history of the war on abortion drugs

Doctors in England, Wales and Scotland have the final say on whether a woman can have an abortion. They decide whether the health risks are serious enough to require termination of the pregnancy and whether an abortion is necessary to avoid serious permanent damage to the woman's mental or physical health. , you may refuse to provide abortion care if you object for reasons of conscience.

Prosecution will also apply if a woman in England or Wales purchases abortion pills online without the approval of two required doctors, or terminates a pregnancy beyond the 10-week limit for a home medical abortion or the 24-week limit for an abortion in a specialist medical facility. can be. .

Other medical professionals, including nurses, are not authorized to authorize abortions, and the required dual authorization is limited to doctors. And there is no consideration of why women want to terminate a pregnancy, according to a British abortion rights campaign group run by medical experts called Doctors for Choice.

“The law prohibits nurses and midwives from playing a full role in abortion care, despite their ability to do so,” the group said on its website.

The Independent newspaper reported that Dr Jonathan Lord, co-chair of the British Association of Abortion Care Providers, is aware of at least 60 criminal investigations into suspected illegal abortions in England and Wales since 2018.

aberration

SAFE's Clarke sighs that we could be doing better with our time and money. There are 60 investigations. But the number of abortions is 200,000? She finds it frustrating that public attention is focused on prosecutors rather than providing safe and secure abortion services for all.

How many times did Carla Foster have to go to court before her case was overturned? For Clarke, the answer is too many.

Carla Foster is a mother of three who ended her pregnancy outside the legal 24-week limit in the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic. She took the mifepristone medical abortion pill after her limit expired during the lockdown.

Read more U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion pills 'could tie every state's hands'

She was sentenced to 28 months in custody in June 2023 and sent to Poston Hall Prison in Derbyshire, where she was held for 35 days.

Foster took his case to the Court of Appeals to have his sentence reduced and won. The judge decided that the 46-year-old needed sympathy, not punishment, and reduced his sentence to 14 months' probation. She was released in July.

British public opinion is very liberal on abortion and very strongly pro-choice, says Sally Sheldon, a professor specializing in health law at the University of Bristol. It is relatively easy for people with access to the National Health Service (NHS) to obtain abortion care. .In that context, this case is truly an aberration.

Nevertheless, when applied, the legal remedies are stringent.

Most of these women are deprived of their laptops and mobile phones. There have been reports of women putting their children into their care because they thought she was a danger to them, Sheldon says. This affects the whole family. The impact is enormous.

Sheldon speculates that the sudden increase in prosecutions may be related to increased awareness of abortion pills. Because pandemic women can get counseling and medication online, she says. I think this raises much greater suspicion about unexplained late miscarriages or premature births. In most cases, it seems that medical professionals report cases to the police.

Earlier this year, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists published new guidance on abortion care. Medical professionals have been urged to adhere to the guidance, as abortions and miscarriages in late pregnancy lead to increased police investigations and concerns were raised about the impact this could have on women. Professional responsibility to justify disclosure of confidential patient information.

Labor lawmaker Diana Johnson is expected to table amendments to Britain's criminal justice laws this month that would end prosecutions for women who terminate their pregnancies after the 24-week limit.

If the amendment is selected for debate, Sheldon said, he hopes it has a good chance of passing. But it's very difficult to know.

