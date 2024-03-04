The United States authorizes massive massacres in Gaza. Europe can act to change this | Alexander Hurst





Europe is flanked by two grotesque wars involving mass massacres (Gaza is, after all, only 578 km from Cyprus), waged by far-right fanatics with imperial or colonial intentions, and for whom war became inextricably linked to the maintenance of political power. A war directly involves European security; the other is a chance to project your voice into the world. In either case, the EU must start acting like a foreign policy superpower, not only independent of the United States, but also able to give it a helping hand.

It is striking how similar the images of Gaza and Mariupol are. Bombed and destroyed, as broken as the bodies of thousands of civilians killed by Russian bombs on one side and Israeli bombs on the other. Everyone has their particular horror in Ukraine, with the legions of children kidnapped and transferred to Gaza, the now endemic risk of mass famine weighing on nearly 2 million people.

Do European leaders see parallels? Do they consider that the challenge common to both countries is the Janus approach of the United States? Are they willing to admit the real possibility that Trump could win in November and the Janus face will turn just plain sinister?

In the first phase of the war in Ukraine, the United States made the right choice: with its support now withdrawn, the EU was forced to overcome the stubbornness of Viktor Orbn (and his veto on aid) and to find long-term solutions to compensate for an American absence. Paradoxically, an EU less dependent on US support for Ukraine is an EU freer to pressure the US elsewhere.

In Gaza, the United States persists in allowing something more and more horrible. But, as in the case of Ukraine, the EU is capable of acting alone, and in a way that could even force the Biden administration to change a strategy that has completely failed to protect civilian lives (and which doesn't even have purely electoral meaning after all, according to Israel). the most extremist supremacist politicians do not hide their desire to see Trump win and give them an even freer hand).

As for Russia, international pressure and activism remains focused on the war in Ukraine itself for which, unlike Israel, Russia had no plausible pretense of self-defense. Few question the legitimacy of its existence or demand that its colonized territories be freed from occupation. But unlike the Kremlin, Israel claims the status of a liberal democracy and Western ally, even if under Benjamin Netanyahu it has run in the exact opposite direction. Yes, Hamas chose Palestinian suffering over the simple release of all remaining hostages. But the Israeli government has made its own choices in response: telling the people of Gaza to flee, then bombing the places they are fleeing to, carrying out airstrikes with a civilian mortality threshold far higher than even the US United had during the capture of Raqqa in Syria from ISIS. , killing children, doctors and journalists at a faster rate than in any other conflict of the 21st century, blocking almost all aid, even though there is almost nothing left.

Despite the looming temporary ceasefire, Netanyahu has indicated he will continue the war on Rafah, where 1.5 million battered refugees are crowded into just tens of square kilometers, and has openly declared his plan to permanent control over Gaza in the long term, incompatible with any type of lasting peace or real justice. The EU should now publicly put all pressure on the table to stop it and end the war. (Or, in the likely absence of unanimity, different European countries should act in a coordinated manner.)

But what could he possibly do? What leverage does Europe have compared to the United States? It is limited, I fear, although the pressure has increased since last week's incident, in which at least 110 Palestinians waiting for a humanitarian convoy were killed. But by taking a much stronger stance against the war and emphasizing tangible consequences, the EU may be able to push Biden into a position where he will have no choice but to do more than simply denounce Netanyahu in private or airdrop emergency food aid to Gazans.

The first is trade, a natural venue for EU action, as it is Israel's largest trading partner, responsible for almost 30% of the country's international trade. Last month, Ireland and Spain called on the European Commission to review and possibly suspend the EU-Israel trade deal if Israel violates human rights obligations stipulated in the deal. In November, the EU declared the EastMed pipeline, intended to transport natural gas from the Leviathan field shared by Israel and Cyprus to the continent, a priority infrastructure project. Forget priority status, it should be canceled.

Next, the EU could impose the same type of sanctions and travel bans on violent West Bank settlers as those recently adopted by the US, UK and France. And it should go even further, reflecting the decision of the International Court of Justice that Israel must take all measures in its power to prevent and punish direct and public incitement to commit genocide, to sanction individual politicians such as Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and others, including Netanyahu himself, who appear to have issued exactly these kinds of exhortations to genocide or ethnic cleansing.

Finally, the EU can make clear that it will unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, by stipulating future land swaps (there is no shortage of existing proposals on the border issue). The EU recognized the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination in 1980; it is time to act on this principle.

Of course, it is unlikely that Europe alone will be able to influence the course of events. But putting these consequences and actions on the table would be embarrassing for Biden, especially given the precarious position he finds himself in within his own electoral coalition. This coalition will judge him even more harshly if the United States' European allies demonstrate that it is possible to act and that he still does nothing. In fact, perhaps the credible threat of such a threat in private would be enough to compel the White House to use its own levers of control over Netanyahu, a 2012 foreign policy version of Mario Draghis, whatever that may be. plan to save the euro.

And perhaps such clear public signals from Europe could reach an inward-looking Israeli public, but at the very least, increasingly angry with its government. Perhaps the domino effect could shake Netanyahu's governing coalition and lead to its downfall.

The conventional wisdom that the EU develops in times of crisis has been confirmed several times in the 2020s. It is urgent that the EU develops again.

Alexander Hurst is a columnist at Guardian Europe

