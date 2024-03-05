US Supreme Court rules Trump can remain in 2024 primary election | US Election News 2024





The highest US court unanimously overturns Colorado's decision to expel Trump from the primary ballot following the January 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Colorado attempt to remove Donald Trump's name from the state's Republican primary ballot, giving the former president a major victory as he seeks the nomination of his party.

The justices on Monday unanimously overturned a Dec. 19 decision by Colorado's highest court to exclude Trump from the ballot under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which includes a section barring individuals from holding office public if they participated in an insurrection.

Trump's critics have accused him of inciting and supporting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, won by Democrat Joe Biden and lost by Trump.

GREAT VICTORY FOR AMERICA!!! » wrote the ex-president and favorite in the race for the Republican presidential nomination on his Truth Social platform after the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States.

The ruling ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to keep Trump off the ballot because of his attempts to undo his 2020 election loss to Biden, whom he will likely face again in of the November presidential election.

The decision comes a day before Super Tuesday, the day when the most states hold their presidential primaries and caucuses.

The 14th Amendment prohibits any person from holding office in the United States, including the presidency, if he or she has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against it, or given aid or comfort to its enemies .

But the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, said Monday that only Congress can enforce that provision against federal officeholders and nominees.

We conclude that states may disqualify individuals holding or attempting to hold public office. But states do not have the authority under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, particularly the presidency, the highest U.S. court said in an unsigned opinion.

Trump had also been barred from running in Maine and Illinois based on the 14th Amendment, but those rulings were put on hold pending the Supreme Court's decision in the Colorado case.

Al Jazeera's Alan Fisher said Monday afternoon from West Palm Beach, Florida, that while the decision by America's highest courts was expected, it marks a victory for Trump.

This means it will be present in all 50 states [ballots] next November, if he wins the race for the Republican presidential nomination, Fisher said.

In the Colorado case, Trump's eligibility was challenged in court by a group of six voters from the western state, four Republicans and two independents, who portrayed him as a threat to democracy and sought to hold him responsible for the Capitol riot.

This 2021 attack was carried out by supporters of the then-president, who sought to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's election victory.

The Colorado plaintiffs were supported by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a liberal watchdog group.

In a statement Monday, CREW President Noah Bookbinder said the Supreme Court failed to live up to expectations by letting Trump back on the ballot. But Bookbinder argued that the move was in no way a victory for Trump.

The Supreme Court had the opportunity in this case to exonerate Trump, and it chose not to do so, he said.

Every court or decision-making body that has looked at the issue thoroughly has determined that January 6 was an insurrection and that Donald Trump incited it. This remains true today.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she was disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision, which she said strips U.S. states of their ability to enforce the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Colorado should be able to exclude oath-violating insurrections from our ballot, she wrote on X.

Trump separately faces two criminal cases for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 vote: one in federal court in Washington, D.C., and another at the state level in Georgia.

He has denied any wrongdoing and accused prosecutors of waging a politically motivated witch hunt to derail his re-election campaign.

I am disappointed by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision stripping states of the authority to apply Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to federal nominees. Colorado should be able to exclude insurrections that violate the oath from our ballot.

Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) March 4, 2024

