EY UK Regional Economic Forecast 2024







Regional disparities in GVA and disposable income

The Regional Economic Outlook also highlights the performance of UK regions over the past 12 months. The UK economy ended 2023 in recession, reflected in relatively weak GVA performance across UK regions and countries. The fastest growing region in the UK in 2023 is the West Midlands, with GVA growth of just 0.6%, while the North East also performed quite well, with growth of 0.5%. Manufacturing sectors in both regions benefited from the continued normalization of supply chains and lower energy prices compared to 2022. London is the next fastest (0.6%), followed by the North East (0.5%) and the South East (0.5%). Growth in London and the South East has been driven by high-quality services, including information and communications, and administrative and support services.

In contrast, reflecting the cost of living, several regions saw outright declines in GVA, including Wales (-0.3%), Northern Ireland (-0.2%), Yorkshire and the Humberside (-0.1%) and the South West (-0.1). It puts pressure on households and businesses.

Regions with lower average disposable income tended to have worse economic performance as households in these regions were more exposed to cost-of-living pressures, limiting consumer spending and therefore growth. This was particularly evident in Wales (17,796), Northern Ireland (18,181) and Yorkshire and Humberside (18,508). In contrast, higher-income households were generally concentrated in London and the South East and were better able to cope with the pressures.

The regional economic outlook projects growth to slow for most of 2024 before economic momentum begins to build later in the year due to rising real wages and falling energy prices. Moderate growth is expected to return in 2025 and 2026.

However, all countries and regions except the South of England are expected to lag the UK average in terms of GVA growth from 2024 to 2027. This may be partly due to the low concentration of high value-added sectors in some parts of the UK.

Peter Arnold, Chief Economist at EY UK, said: The UK entered a technical recession in the second half of 2023, and growth this year has been modest as high inflation and rising interest rates have dampened consumer spending power and business performance. In terms of regional performance, average household income was the key differentiator. The pressure on cost of living was felt most by low-wage workers. There has been a significant decline in economic activity in Wales, Northern Ireland, Yorkshire and the Humber, where average incomes tend to be lower.

Looking ahead, growth is expected to slow for most of 2024, but there are signs that economic momentum will begin to build later this year. Inflation will fall to the Bank of England's target of 2% by spring, which, combined with falling energy prices, will provide room for future interest rate cuts, easing pressure on households and businesses. The UK's economic outlook for 2025 and 2026 looks brighter, but this return to moderate growth is unlikely to be balanced across the country.

High growth sectors are helping the economic development of southern England.

According to the report, the professional services and technology industry is expected to be one of the fastest-growing sectors in terms of GVA and employment from 2024 to 2027. Professional services are expected to record annual GVA growth of 2.1% and annual employment growth of 1.9%. The telecommunications sector is expected to have annual GVA growth of 3% and annual employment growth of 1.6%.

However, these high-growth sectors will likely continue to be concentrated in specific regions of the UK. By 2027, the professional services and information and communications sectors combined will account for 9.9% of all employment opportunities in the North East, 10% in Yorkshire and Humberside, 8.2% in Wales and 8.9% in Northern Ireland. By comparison, it will account for 14% of all employment opportunities in the UK by the same year, but 16% in the South East and 23.1% in London.

In other sectors, progress is more mixed. Between 2024 and 2027, GVA in the manufacturing sector is expected to grow by an average of 1.3% as the sector benefits from falling energy prices and rising consumer spending. In contrast, employment in the sector is expected to decline by -1.3% per year, on average, as the industry implements additional automation technologies.

Manufacturing currently accounts for 14% of employment opportunities in Yorkshire and Humberside, 15% in the North East and North West and 16% across the Midlands. These regions' exposure to the manufacturing sector is expected to impact their respective employment growth rates between 2024 and 2027, which are set to be slower than the overall UK average.

