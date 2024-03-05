Weather news: Britons will get some sunshine this week after a record warm February





The UK is expected to be bright and sunny this week, with mild temperatures returning after a spell of cold weather.

February was the warmest on record, but March was followed by cold weather as polar air entered the UK from the west through Iceland.

Monday will start off chilly after temperatures dropped overnight, but the fog will clear quickly to deliver a mostly dry and bright day for most people, the Met Office forecast.

Some clouds are expected to move in from the southwest, bringing rain and strong winds.

But temperatures for March will hover around their usual average levels after a chilly start to the spring season with snow blanketing the highlands over the weekend.

Temperatures are in the single digits higher in the north, while some areas in the south can see up to 11C.

National Meteorological Administration map showing rain, wind and temperature forecast for Monday

(Meteorological Administration)

The rest of the week looks mostly calm with bright to clear weather. Showers and strong winds are possible from the northwest, especially on Tuesday.

Temperatures are slightly above average, making it feel comfortable in the sunshine.

Warmer times are ahead after England and Wales each recorded their warmest February on record, according to provisional Met Office figures.

The average temperature in the UK in February 2024 was 7.5C, surpassing the previous record of 7.0C set in 1990. The average temperature in Wales this month was 6.9C, just ahead of the 1998 record of 6.8C.

The UK experienced its second-warmest February, with an average temperature of 6.3C, but did not exceed the February 1998 figure of 6.8C.

The ten warmest Februarys in the UK recorded since 1884 now include 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2019.

Despite the cold weather in the north in the first half of the month, a major theme in February has been how consistently warm and wet it has been, especially in the south. This is mainly due to the influence of an Atlantic low-pressure system, with a mild south-westerly flow dominating, Met Office senior scientist Mike Kendon said. This mild and wet theme also applies to winter in general.

Warm and mostly dry weather is expected to persist throughout this week, with the sunniest weather expected in the west, with variable clouds and some showers.

However, the Met Office's long-term forecast shows some unsettled weather could occur in the south or southwest as the first weekend begins.

This could cause rain to start to weaken as it moves north.

This trend will continue next week. In the south, rain or showers sometimes accompanied by strong winds can occur, while in the north, lighter but scattered showers are possible.

Temperatures are likely to be around normal, with occasional warm periods in the south and some locally chilly areas in the north, especially early on.

