The anti-immigration slurs the US border patrol tried to ban: It reflects sanctioned violence | US-Mexico border





More than 23 years ago, a U.S. Border Patrol official issued a warning that insults against people crossing the border would not be tolerated. Four years ago, the group's parent agency issued guidelines condemning a particular word. Yet a report last month revealed that this method was still used regularly within the agency, in a shockingly insensitive manner.

Tonk is used as slang for a migrant. As journalist Roque Planas writes at HuffPost, the consensus is that it is the sound of a heavy object, like an officer's flashlight, hitting a person's head.

I've never heard the word used in anything other than a derogatory and mocking way by field workers when referring to migrants, says Jacqueline Arellano of the nonprofit Border Kindness, which provides supplies and legal services for migrants.

HuffPost reporting revealed a series of emails and text messages from the agency using the word. Under the subject line tonk, an agent near Spokane, Washington, asked if anyone had found this head wound with his maglite. Another email featured a photo of a T-shirt emblazoned with the word beneath a photo of a flashlight. Another email ridicules a coworker who married a tonk because he can't find a legal girl here.

Vague claims have circulated that it is an acronym for something like traveler, the origin of which is unknown, but there is no clear source for this claim.

The word is unfamiliar to most Americans, but not to defenders like Arellano. When I first heard this slur, it was actually being used by a four-star agent, whose sole job was literally to perform search and rescue operations, she said. He used the term casually to describe what he does and who he serves. Growing up along the border, she said, she often heard agents use the term. And when I heard people object to its use and claim it was an insult, I heard no denials.

The use of the word by Border Patrol agents and its unfamiliarity outside immigration circles suggest that it functions at least in part as a jargon or group language, common across all fields of work. But the fact that the average person doesn't know the word doesn't take away its power.

Because the day-to-day work of law enforcement is hidden from the rest of the world, its terminology can become abusive, according to Michael German, a former FBI agent who is now a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice. Words like this serve to demean or dehumanize other groups and separate us from them.

This is consistent with how sociolinguists who study how society and culture shape communication say language works. Everything we say tells the world who we are, says Nicole Holliday, assistant professor of linguistics and cognitive sciences at Pomona College in Southern California.

Many people working in immigration probably avoid that word, Holliday says: So what you do if you're an agent who uses that term is say pretty explicitly to your colleagues: I'm a someone who harbors a lot of resentment towards these people.

Kelly Wright, a sociolinguist and lexicographer at Virginia Tech, says tonk has referred to a deaf sound for a century, while she sees no evidence to suggest the word is an acronym. The fact that the word echoes physical harm against a specific group, she wrote in an email, reflects the fully sanctioned, accepted, understood, unpunished and perhaps even celebrated nature of the violence it describes.

U.S. Border Patrol between San Diego and Tijuana on January 12, 2022 in San Diego County, California. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

This is just one of many examples we have of agents using their language to rape migrants, agrees Lilian Serrano, director of the Southern Border Communities Coalition, which advocates for human rights. It starts by dehumanizing migrants and ends up putting their lives in danger.

Given the power of this language, could its repression help limit the damage it causes? The authorities tried to ban: the terms wetback, tonk, etc. will not be tolerated, the chief patrol officer for the McAllen sector in Texas said in an email to 2,000 employees cited by HuffPost. Any deviation from these instructions will be considered grounds for counseling and/or disciplinary action.

In a statement, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol's parent agency, said: The use of any derogatory language toward others is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. No one feels this more than those who wear the uniform. The statement added that the alleged misconduct was immediately referred to CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility and that the agency is cooperating fully with any criminal or administrative investigation that may result.

But HuffPost emails show that insiders haven't stopped using the word.

A ban is only 1 percent of what needs to be done, Holliday says, and it gives officials an easy way out. Banning words or controlling language is a way for people at the top to feel good about making a change that does nothing, she says. It's Whac-A-Mole. New words will appear and the feeling remains.

Serrano, of the Southern Border Communities Coalition, raises the question of whether such bans carry weight. Even when there is evidence that officers are directly violating guidelines, they face no consequences, she said.

Language is a clear symptom of a much larger problem. Ultimately, what we want is not to create an index of words that Border Patrol agents aren't allowed to use, Serrano says. What we should be addressing is a culture that accepts racism, that accepts violence, that dehumanizes migrants and that in part involves a disciplinary system that holds officers accountable and makes transparent those of us who must interact with them.

