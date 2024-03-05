



Jeremy Hunt is due to deliver what could be his final spring budget this week when he sets out the government's spending plans.

With the Conservatives trailing in the opinion polls, the Prime Minister is under enormous pressure from his backbenchers to cut taxes and win back voters ahead of the general election.

But what levies can Mr Hunt cut and how will he finance them when he appears in dispatch boxes on Wednesday afternoon?

national insurance

On Monday morning a two point cut in National Insurance Contributions (NICs) looked like the most likely personal tax cut measure Mr Hunt would announce.

Mr Hunt on Sunday warned broadcasters he wanted to show them a way forward to reduce the overall burden, but warned that any tax cuts would need to be shown to be affordable, prudent and responsible.

According to the report, the 2p cut to NIC (worker benefits) would cost public spending around $9 billion and would be funded through other tax increases and spending cuts.

Income tax

File photo: Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak.

(Simon Dawson / 10 Downing Street)

Mr Hunt and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have made no secret of their desire to cut income tax, a measure favored by Tory lawmakers.

But the latest OBR forecasts show the Chancellor will have far less money to spend in his budget as UK economic growth slows and the recession weakens.

And some analysts have argued that cutting income taxes could trigger inflation, which remained frozen at 4% in January.

Residents of 10 and 11 Downing Street are expected to meet on Sunday evening to make a final decision on whether to cut NIC or income tax, it has been reported.

Cutting 2 pennies from income taxes would cost about $14 billion. The Office for Budget Responsibility's most recent forecast, released Wednesday, said the Treasury would need to spend $12.5 billion.

Of that $12.5 billion, the prime minister must set aside $6.5 billion to meet his fiscal rules, leaving him with $6 billion to spend.

How are the tax breaks paid for?

The Prime Minister may increase air passenger revenue to fund tax cuts in this week's Budget.

It is unclear exactly how much money this move will raise, but it is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, Labor is preparing for Mr Hunt to hijack his flagship policy and remove non-state tax loopholes from the Budget.

The Prime Minister is considering emergency measures to gut one of Sir Keir Starmer's key plans that underpins Labour's biggest spending pledge.

According to a labor analysis, abolishing non-dom status is expected to raise about $2 billion.

He's also reportedly considering a tax on vapes that would expand the windfall tax for oil and gas producers.

An additional measure being considered to finance the tax break would be giving up perks for second home owners who make money from vacation rentals.

