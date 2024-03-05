British warship, US plane seize 6,000 pounds of cocaine and other drugs after 'high-speed chase' in Caribbean Sea





In a scene that could have been taken from a Hollywood script, a British warship and an American patrol plane chased a speedboat as its crew attempted to flee and dump their drug cargo into the water near of the U.S. Virgin Islands, officials said Monday.

British sailors from HMS Trent and a team from the US Coast Guard eventually intercepted the suspected drug smuggling boat and recovered around 6,000 pounds of cocaine and other drugs, the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement from press. The street value of the drug was estimated at $280 million.

“During a high-speed chase, the smugglers attempted to unload their illegal cargo, but the Royal Marines coxswains and USCG boarding party closed in, took control of the vessel and arrested four crew members,” the ministry said.

After the boat was intercepted, the crew of the HMS Trent scoured 24 square miles of the Caribbean Sea south of the U.S. Virgin Islands for 10 hours, ultimately recovering nearly 2,000 pounds of cocaine, officials said. The arrest came just three weeks after HMS Trent seized $90 million worth of cocaine in a separate operation in January.

A member of the Royal Marine who took part in the most recent seizure said the operation forced the crew to push their boats to the limit.

“Despite their best efforts to evade us, they eventually gave up pursuit and we were able to dock and allow members of the U.S. Coast Guard to seize the vessel,” said the Marine, who could not be named for comment. operational reasons.

In a statement, Commander Tim Langford congratulated the British crew and the US Coast Guard team on the successful operation.

“The accomplishments of this ship and its crew over the past nine months have been spectacular, and it is great to see the hard work and dedication of this incredible team pay off,” Langford said. “The team is rightly proud of their efforts and those of our USCG colleagues.”

Authorities have not revealed exactly when the seizure was made or where the suspected drugs came from, but most of the narcotics trafficked in the Caribbean Sea come from South America, particularly Colombia, which produces about 60 % of cocaine found in the world.

Last month, the Colombian navy seized more than 1.3 million tons of cocaine from boats in three separate operations in the Caribbean Sea. Officials said crew members of one of the suspect vessels abandoned ship when they saw authorities closing in.

Besides speedboats, semi-submersibles – also called “narco subs” – are popular among drug traffickers in the Caribbean because they can potentially evade detection by authorities. The ships never fully submerge underwater and are sometimes intercepted en route to the United States, Central America and Europe.

