Short sellers reap nearly $1 billion by targeting U.S. regional bank ETFs





By Manya Saini and Niket Nishant

(Reuters) – Short sellers targeting a major U.S. regional bank exchange-traded fund have made $977 million on paper so far in 2024, data from analytics firm Ortex shows, as New York Community Bancorp's problems reverberated throughout the industry.

The fallout from NYCB's exposure to the struggling commercial real estate (CRE) market has made many investors nervous about the health of the sector.

“I think it (CRE exposure) is going to affect a lot more banks, whether or not they've underwritten properly,” said Robert Riva, a member of the real estate department at corporate law firm Cole Schotz.

“This is not something that is localized to someone who is perhaps repeating the mistakes of Lehman Brothers, just 15 years later. This is an industry-wide problem.”

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has fallen 9.2% this year, benefiting short sellers, who sell borrowed securities and aim to buy them back at lower prices.

ETFs track stocks, commodities, bonds, or a basket of assets like an index fund.

Those betting against the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF, another sector-related ETF, have $663 million in paper profits.

Bank of Hawaii Corp, Axos Financial and Columbia Financial were the top targets of short sellers on both ETFs, according to Ortex data.

Short interest for these three securities, as a percentage of their float, stood at 15.98%, 11.73% and 9.38%, respectively, as of March 1.

The trio has a significant presence in the CRE market, including in multi-family buildings, that is, apartment buildings with more than four units. Last year, these loans represented 27%, 32% and 48% of their loan portfolios, respectively.

The lenders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Multifamily is a major problem for almost every bank in the country. That's where most of the game in banking will be played,” said Brian Graham, co-founder of the consulting and investment firm focused on financial services Klaros Group. .

These loans also represented 44% of NYCB's loan portfolio as of December 31. The bank's shares have plunged 65% this year, bringing in $145 million in paper profits to short sellers, according to Ortex.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

