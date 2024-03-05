Public Affairs Office | Air Force employee indicted for illegal disclosure of classified national defense information





A U.S. Air Force civilian employee assigned to U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), Offutt Air Force Base, was arrested Saturday, March 2, for allegedly conspiring to transmit and convey classified information relating to national defense (National Defense Information or NDI) on a foreign online dating platform beginning on or about February 2022 and continuing until or about April 2022.

According to the indictment, David Franklin Slater, 63, of Nebraska, worked in a classified space at USSTRATCOM and held a Top Secret security clearance from August 2021 or about April 2022 until April 2022 or around this date, after retiring as a United States lieutenant colonel. Army. It is alleged that Slater willfully, improperly and illegally transmitted NDI classified SECRET, which he had reason to believe could be used to the detriment of the United States or to the advantage of a foreign nation, on a platform of foreign online dating to a person not authorized to receive such information.

According to the allegations, Mr. Slater, a civilian employee of the Air Force and retired lieutenant colonel of the United States Army, knowingly transmitted classified national defense information to another person, in flagrant disregard of the security of his country and his oath to safeguard its secrets, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew. G. Olsen of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice. The Justice Department will seek to hold accountable those who knowingly and willfully endanger their countries by disclosing classified information.

Certain responsibilities fall on those with access to Top Secret information. The allegations against Mr. Slater call into question whether he betrayed those responsibilities, said U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr for the District of Nebraska. We look forward to continuing our work with the FBI and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations to keep our nation safe.

The FBI investigates those who choose to illegally use their access to classified information to put our national security at risk, said Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel of the FBI Omaha Field Office. When people violate the trust placed in them to protect our country's intelligence, they put our country at risk. We will continue to work side by side with our partners to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution by safeguarding our nation's classified information.

According to charging documents, Slater attended USSTRATCOM briefings regarding Russia's war against Ukraine that were classified TOP SECRET//SENSITIVE COMPARTMENTED INFORMATION (TS//SCI). Slater then transmitted the classified NDI he learned from these briefings via the foreign online dating sites' messaging platform to his co-conspirator, who pretended to be a woman living in Ukraine on the foreign dating site. The co-conspirator regularly requested Slater to provide him with sensitive, non-public, closely held and classified NDI and referred to Slater in his messages as his secret romantic informant and secret agent. In response to these requests, Slater provided him with confidential information, notably concerning Russian military targets and military capabilities linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Slater will make his first court appearance tomorrow, March 5, in the District of Nebraska. If convicted, Slater faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count of conspiracy to transmit and convey information on national defense. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Omaha Field Office and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Kleine for the District of Nebraska and Prosecutor Emma Dinan Ellenrieder of the National Security Division's Counterintelligence and Export Control Section are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is just an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

