Bad sign: Legal experts question US Supreme Court's primary ruling on Trump | Donald Trump News





Washington, DC Former United States President Donald Trump hailed it as a victory. His critics called it a blow to accountability.

But experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to allow Trump to remain in Colorado's primary election was always the more likely outcome. The surprise, they say, is in the details.

On Monday, the Supreme Court struck down Colorado's effort to exclude Trump from the state's Republican presidential primary under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

This amendment contains a so-called insurrection clause: a section of the law that disqualifies candidates for public office if they have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the U.S. government.

The Colorado State Supreme Court ruled in December that Trump violated the Insurrection Clause by inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. But in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court- United believed that the state could not remove Trump from office. primary voting.

Thomas Keck, a political science professor at Syracuse University, told Al Jazeera that Colorado's case has long faced an uphill battle.

It was certainly always a long road and the decision is not surprising, Keck explained. But, he added, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision opened up broader questions about existing safeguards to protect American democracy.

It's been three years [since January 6], and Trump faced no consequences. That's a bad sign for the health of the country's democratic institutions, Keck said.

The fact that no judge today issued a single sentence challenging the conclusion that Donald Trump engaged in an insurrection is incredibly telling. Yes, they let him off the hook on a technicality, but there is no doubt that he is an insurrectionist who violated his oath.

Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder) March 4, 2024

A divided public reaction

Trump claimed vindication after the ruling, describing the case as part of a political and legal witch hunt aimed at harming his re-election chances.

His supporters were quick to seize on this narrative following Monday's ruling.

In a social media post, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz called the decision a defeat for statutory election interference. Another Republican, Rep. William Timmons, hailed it as a big victory for America and a huge loss for Democrats who are trying to interfere in elections.

Democrats, meanwhile, reacted with a mix of outrage and ambivalence, with some questioning the optics of removing Trump from the ballot.

Quentin Fulks, head of President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, responded to the Supreme Court's decision with indifference. Biden will likely face Trump again in this year's general election, after defeating him in the 2020 presidential race.

We don't really care, Fulks said in an interview on MSNBC Monday.

This is not how we planned to beat Donald Trump, he continued. Since day one of launching this campaign, our goal has been to defeat Donald Trump at the polls.

Quite shocking

The Colorado case hinged on Trump's actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election. After Trump lost to Biden, a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to overturn his defeat.

Last September, a group of six Colorado voters, with the support of the liberal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), filed a petition in state court to bar Trump from voting on the grounds that he played a role in the riot. .

Trump has long faced accusations that he incited his supporters to falsely claim the election was stolen through widespread fraud.

In Monday's ruling, nine Supreme Court justices, six conservatives and three from the left, unanimously agreed that states can only disqualify those who hold or seek state-level office. The American presidency, they said, was another matter.

States do not have the authority under the Constitution to enforce Section 3. [of the 14th Amendment] regarding federal offices, particularly the presidency, they write.

But from there, unanimity ended. In an unsigned majority opinion, five conservative justices argued that at the federal level, only the U.S. Congress could disqualify a person from running for office on the grounds of insurrection.

The Constitution empowers Congress to prescribe how these decisions should be made, they write. The terms of the amendment relate only to enforcement by Congress.

But critics warn that the ruling, which focuses on congressional action, could limit the judiciary's power to interpret the 14th Amendment.

Claire Finkelstein, director of the Center for Ethics and the Rule of Law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, called the majority's argument rather shocking.

She explained that, by her logic, the Supreme Court might not be able to disqualify someone like Trump from running in a primary runoff, even if he were convicted of federal insurrection charges.

The court would need a federal law stating that a federal conviction for insurrection should be considered for purposes of the amendment, she said.

On Monday, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin told the news site Axios that he had begun developing such a bill. But critics point out that such legislation faces great difficulty, given the broad support Trump enjoys within the Republican Party, which controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

Discord on the bench

Other members of the Supreme Court also questioned the scope of the majority opinion, warning of a dangerous precedent.

In a joint opinion, the three liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Elena Kagan called the opinion going too far. They argued that this essentially neutralized the courts' ability to rule on the issue in the future.

This Court is authorized to say what the law is, they wrote. Today, the Court departs from this vital principle, ruling not only on this case but also on challenges that may arise in the future.

By putting the case in the hands of Congress, the three justices argued that the majority had closed the door to other potential avenues for federal enforcement of the law, in order to protect the court from future controversy .

Today, the majority goes beyond the necessities of this case to limit how Section 3 can prevent an oath-violating insurrectionist from becoming president, they wrote. We protest the majority's effort to use this case to define the limits of federal enforcement of this provision.

A fourth justice, Amy Coney Barrett, appointed by Trump, wrote her own opinion, separate from the majority. She addressed the tense political climate in her response.

The Court resolved a politically charged issue during this volatile presidential election period, she wrote.

Still, she, too, cautioned that the majority of courts should not vehemently amplify disagreements.

In these particular circumstances, writing about the Court should lower the national temperature, not raise it, she explained. The Colorado case, she argued, did not require the court to address the complex question of whether federal law is the only means by which Section 3 can be enforced.

I could have defined this moment

By reinstating Trump in Colorado's election, Monday's decision may have avoided a political third rail, a controversy that could have sparked new tensions. But Syracuse University's Keck nevertheless warned that the Supreme Court's decision sent a broader, more worrying message about the potential impunity of political figures.

Keck said Trump's legal troubles evoke comparisons to the prosecution of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is also accused of helping to foment a coup after his 2022 election defeat .

Bolsonaro, however, was banned from holding public office until 2030.

Compare that with a country like Brazil, which took swift action against political figures who abused their power to try to stay in power despite losing elections, Keck said.

Finkelstein also told Al Jazeera that Monday's decision was a missed opportunity to make a very clear statement about the country's values. She noted that the justices avoided ruling on Trump's responsibility for the attack on the Capitol.

That could have defined that moment on Jan. 6, 2021, as an insurrection and Trump's involvement in it, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/5/bad-sign-legal-scholars-question-us-supreme-courts-trump-primary-ruling The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

