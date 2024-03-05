U.S. Supreme Court rules Colorado cannot bar Trump from presidential vote





By Bernd Debusmann JrBBC News, Washington

Watch: Trump calls Supreme Court decision 'unifying factor'

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down efforts by some states to block Donald Trump from running for president by invoking a constitutional anti-insurrection clause.

The unanimous decision is specific to Colorado, but it also overrules challenges brought in other states.

Colorado had excluded Mr. Trump from its Republican primary, arguing that he had incited the 2021 Capitol riot.

The Court held that only Congress, not the states, had this power.

The top court's decision clears the way for Mr. Trump to participate in the Colorado primary scheduled for Tuesday.

Mr. Trump is the favorite for the Republican nomination and is likely to face a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden in November's general election.

On Monday, the ex-president immediately claimed victory following the ruling, taking to his social media platform Truth Social to claim a “big victory for America.” The message was followed by a fundraising email sent to his campaign supporters.

Speaking shortly afterward from his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate, he said the decision was “very well thought out” and would “go a long way toward bringing our country together, which it needs.”

“You can’t take someone out of a race because an opponent wants you to,” Mr. Trump added.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she was disappointed by the decision and that “Colorado should be able to ban unsworn insurrections from our ballot.”

Additionally, the watchdog group that brought the case in Colorado, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (Crew), said in a statement that while the court “failed to respond in a timely manner” , it is “still a victory for democracy: Trump will go down in history as an insurgent”.

Maine and Illinois followed Colorado in excluding Mr. Trump from the ballot on similar grounds.

Efforts in those two states were put on hold while its challenge to the Colorado decision went to the Supreme Court.

“We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold public office,” the court opinion said. “But the states have no power under the Constitution to enforce Article 3 with respect to federal offices, particularly the presidency.”

The nine justices ruled that only Congress can enforce the provisions of the 14th Amendment against federal officials and applicants.

Part of the Civil War-era amendment – ​​Section 3 – prohibits federal, state and military officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States from holding office again.

Groups including Free Speech For People had argued that the attempt to delay the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021, met the definition of insurrection outlined in the amendment.

One of the court's justices, Amy Coney Barrett, wrote separately that the fact that all nine justices agreed on the outcome of the case is “the message Americans should take away.”

Getty Images The case claimed that President Trump incited the mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“The court resolved a politically charged issue in the volatile period of a presidential election,” Justice Barrett wrote. “Particularly under these circumstances, writings about the court should lower the national temperature, not raise it.”

But the Court's three liberal justices argued that the decision sought to “address new constitutional questions to insulate this Court and [Trump] future controversies” by announcing “that disqualification for insurrection can only arise when Congress passes a particular type of legislation.”

“In doing so, the majority closes the door to other potential means of enforcement,” they added.

Atiba Ellis, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, told the BBC that while the court's concerns about excluding Mr. Trump from the ballot are “fair,” the decision “could have considerable consequences.

“This opens the door to questions of constitutional interpretation that were not at issue in this case. The decision returns the issue to Congress at a time when partisan gridlock will ensure inaction on this issue.” Ellis. “The decision effectively ensures that the question of the former president's constitutional eligibility under Article 3 will not be resolved until after the 2024 elections.”

Another legal scholar, Ray Brescia of Albany Law School, said the court's decision avoids a situation in which there would be a “patchwork of states with different processes.”

“If the court allowed Colorado to proceed this way, what's to stop a rogue prosecutor from another state from saying that a candidate from a different party is not a viable candidate because he engaged in an insurrection?” he said.

Republican voters in Colorado and 14 other states will vote Tuesday in a marathon contest dubbed Super Tuesday.

The former president is widely expected to win the vote and defeat his only remaining opponent, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, on all battlefields.

