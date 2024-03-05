US Supreme Court Ruling on Trump's Voting Ban: Five Key Takeaways | US Supreme Court





The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump cannot be kept off the ballot in Colorado, ruling out a series of legal challenges the Republican frontrunner has faced in several states while that he is looking to return to the White House.

The third clause of the 14th Amendment, adopted after the United States Civil War, aims to prevent people who were elected officials engaged in the insurrection from holding office again. It has been rarely used since, but has been resurrected by advocacy groups and voters who claim it applies to Trump because of his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

All nine court judges agreed that a state cannot remove a federal candidate from its ballot. Although the decision was unanimous, separately filed briefs indicate tension between the justices over the scope of the majority opinion.

Because the case involved an obscure part of the constitution, the court had to analyze the questions of how the clause works and to whom it applies. And, perhaps most critically, the court's decision had enormous disruptive potential in an election year with a primary candidate known for riling up his supporters.

Here are some key takeaways from the decision and the broader context at play.

State Rights vs. Federal Rights at the Heart of the Issue

The crux of the decision simply rests on the interaction between state and federal law.

Although states administer federal elections, the court ruled that states did not have the authority to remove a candidate from the race under Section 3. Instead, the majority opinion noted, the 14th Amendment expanded federal power at the expense of state autonomy. Allowing states to do as Colorado would do would reverse the rebalancing of federal and state powers envisioned by the Fourteenth Amendment.

The language of the clause contains no guidance on how a state could enforce it, the majority said. Only Congress is mentioned as executing, they assert.

States could, and did, use this section to disqualify state candidates from holding office if they violated the Insurrection Clause, the majority wrote.

This federalism argument was clearly accepted by all nine justices, although the majority opinion went on to suggest how Congress might act to enforce the clause in the future.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson all wrote, in two separate opinions, that the majority opinion went too far.

The ruling that the states have no authority here provides a secure and sufficient basis for resolving this case, the liberal justices (Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson) wrote. The Court should have started and ended its opinion with this conclusion.

Tensions between judges over the scope of the judgment

The justices' unanimity that the Colorado court could not impeach Trump was shattered by two addendums that undermine the case's expansion beyond its scope.

The court's conservative majority Justices John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch clarified how the insurrection clause should be applied. It would take an act of Congress to determine who would be ineligible for office due to insurrection, they wrote, relying on another section of the 14th Amendment to make their point.

The liberal justices, in a separate opinion, and the conservative Barrett, in hers, said the majority had gone too far in prescribing the kind of process that would be necessary.

The case did not require the justices to address the complex question of whether federal law is the only means by which Section 3 can be enforced, Barrett wrote. Due to the sensitivity of the issue and its context, the judges should have stuck only to the justification of federalism. In my opinion, now is not the time to amplify disagreements with stridency, she wrote.

The liberal justices took this disagreement further, saying the majority opinion addressed constitutional issues, which was not necessary, in order to protect this court and the petitioner from future controversy.

The case did not involve federal action; it was a Colorado state court that ruled that Trump could not be on the ballot. The majority did not need to address controversial federal issues, the Liberals said. These reflections are as insufficiently supported as they are gratuitous.

No decision on whether Trump will engage in insurrection

What was left unsaid in the court opinions issued Monday: whether Trump engaged in an insurrection.

It should have been concluded that Trump himself engaged in an insurrection to prevent the former president from participating in the election. The clause states that a person could be disqualified from office if they engaged in insurrection or rebellion.

Trump and his team have fought this claim, saying his actions after the 2020 election did not constitute an insurrection. Instead, he argued, January 6 was more akin to a riot and his comments to his supporters, which some called incitement, were protected by the First Amendment. In Colorado, the state Supreme Court found that he incited his followers to engage in insurrection, which met the definition of engaging in insurrection.

Lawsuits against Trump for his election subversion will continue unabated, despite the high court's opinion on whether he is an insurrectionist.

The potential for chaos/violence was high because of this case

The 2024 election was already marked by tensions due to Trump's presence; his ability to lead his followers is unprecedented in American politics.

Prosecutions against Trump in several states for election subversion, demands for hush money, retention of classified documents, and corporate fraud have not damaged his reputation among his supporters, but have apparently solidified, even amplified, their support.

The 14th Amendment cases entered this tense dynamic, dropping a new, albeit obscure, legal bombshell that gave Trump supporters further conviction that there was a conspiracy against Trump's ability to run for office.

On the campaign trail, Trump used these legal liabilities to his advantage, claiming they were evidence of election interference and a sign that President Joe Biden, not him, posed a threat to democracy.

An investigation focused on political violence conducted by the Chicago Project on Security & Threats at the University of Chicago in January showed that the court's ruling on the 14th Amendment had the potential to support more political violence, regardless of the decision. of the court, due to the extreme partisan divide on the issue.

Trump called the decision very well-crafted and said he believed it would bring the country together. Most states were happy to see Trump on the ballot, he said, but others didn't want him there for political reasons and because of poll results.

The court clearly considered the political implications

While courts often claim to avoid getting involved in political issues, politics clearly played a role in how the court decided this case. The implications of how Trump's impeachment might play out electorally are considered throughout the opinions.

The possibility that a candidate would be ineligible in some states, leading to a patchwork effect, would confuse voters, the majority wrote in its opinion.

An evolving electoral map could dramatically change the behavior of voters, parties and states across the country, in different ways and at different times, the majority wrote. The disruption would be even more serious and could void the votes of millions and change the outcome of the election if the application of Article 3 were attempted after the nation had voted. Nothing in the Constitution requires that we endure such chaos at any time or at different times, leading up to the inauguration and perhaps beyond.

It wasn't just politics, with the election itself or the general public, that was at fault; the political dynamics between the judges also came to the fore.

The liberal justices criticized the majority opinion for extending the case to how Congress should act, saying it was an attempt to protect all suspected insurrectionists from future challenges to their holding federal office .

Barrett, in her individual opinion, tried to appear conciliatory. She drew attention to the fact that the court ruled unanimously on a politically sensitive issue during the volatile period of a presidential election. The goal of the courts, she said, should be to lower the national temperature instead of inflame it.

For present purposes, our differences are far less important than our unanimity: All nine justices agree on the outcome of this case, she wrote. This is the message Americans should remember.

