Even Cookie Monster is now complaining about the American economy





Washington, DCCNN —

Cookie Monster has taken a stand on a very real and controversial trend in the American economy and he hates it.

The blue, gluttonous Sesame Street character known for gorging on cookies expressed his dismay at contracting inflation in an article on X on Monday. Cookie Monster apparently feels the pain of high prices and the cost of living high, which led, among other things, to the reduction of certain consumer goods without a concomitant drop in their price.

I hate contraction and inflation! My cookies are getting smaller and smaller, wrote Cookie Monster. Guess I'll have to eat double da cookies!

Maybe he's right.

OREO Double Stuf chocolate sandwich cookies experienced a 6% decrease in size by weight between January 2019 and October 2023, according to a report from Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in December, using Department of Labor data.

Its report also shows that products ranging from cleaning supplies to coffee and candy to sugar and frozen foods declined in size last year, with household paper products seeing the biggest contraction.

Household paper products, like toilet paper and paper towels, are 34.9% more expensive per unit than they were in January 2019. Of this total cost increase, 10.3% is due to reducing the size of rolls and packaging by producers, the report said.

This phenomenon is not new: in times of high inflation, companies increasingly prefer to reduce the size of their products rather than increase prices, in order to reduce costs. Research indicates that consumers are more sensitive to changes in price than to changes in product size.

But, with the recent slowdown in inflation, the question of whether companies are downsizing to increase profits (what some call greed) or because of rising input costs, has become moot.

Cookie Monster sparked an online discussion in the same way Elmo did when he posted a compassionate recording in January, only to receive a flood of comments reflecting people's trauma.

People told Elmo that they weren't doing well mentally, now people are telling Cookie Monster that they don't like the inflation contraction.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio weighed in on Cookie Monsters' post, saying big companies are shrinking the size of their products without lowering their prices, all to pay for CEO bonuses.

People in my state of Ohio are tired of having to receive all the cookies they pay for, he added.

Daniel Zhao, chief economist at job site Glassdoor, published a chart on recorded a modest annual increase of 0.5% in January.

Still, that means cookie prices have increased more than 28% compared to pre-pandemic times, which is difficult for someone whose consumer basket is 100% cookies, Zhao wrote.

Democratic Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania responded to the insatiable blue monster by saying: I'm there. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she and Casey have a bill for that.

No prominent Republicans appeared to respond to Cookie Monsters' tweet Monday afternoon.

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday, and contracting inflation could be one of the challenges he will address, according to media reports.

Last month, Biden blasted contracting inflation ahead of the Super Bowl game, calling on businesses to put a stop to it.

The American public is tired of being played for fools, Biden said in a video posted on .

Casey introduced a bill last week that authorizes the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to crack down on companies reducing the size of their products without reducing prices.

Meanwhile, even though the rate of price increases has slowed significantly since hitting a four-decade high in the summer of 2022, the price level remains higher than anything Americans experienced before the pandemic .

Recent economic data has Wall Street worried that inflation may prove more stubborn than previously thought.

The latest consumer price index showed that inflation did not fall in January as much as investors had hoped. This led to a brief sell-off that week.

Next, the Fed preferred to measure inflation, the price index of personal consumption expenditures, which also showed that some price pressures had not slowed as much as in previous months. In fact, prices rose from December to January at the fastest rate in months.

All of this means that Fed officials, charged with stabilizing prices, probably won't cut interest rates anytime soon, so higher prices could persist a little longer. The central bank has raised its benchmark policy rate 11 times since March 2022 in a bid to curb rising prices by reducing overall demand, but the economy has largely resisted these efforts.

Americans' attitudes toward the economy have improved recently, thanks to slowing inflation, according to consumer surveys, but remain below levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Americans hate inflation, which is clearly reflected in surveys and polls.

Powell will testify before congressional lawmakers this week to deliver a semiannual report on central bank policies in recent months, and the Fed chief could give markets and cookie eaters an idea of ​​what to expect In the coming months.

