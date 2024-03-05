US stock markets are booming. But why? | Kenneth Rogoff





There seems to be a strange disconnect between the rise in the US stock market and the sad state of US politics. Winston Churchill reportedly joked that Americans always do the right thing, after trying everything else. But in light of the looming rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in this year's US presidential election, Churchill's observation needs to be adjusted: Americans, apparently, only do the right thing after trying twice times everything else.

What explains this disconnect between the dynamism of the stock markets and the crisis facing American democracy? The market may simply believe that the US president has limited influence on the national economy, at least in the short term. Or maybe investors believe artificial intelligence can conquer all.

But this interpretation overlooks the long-term consequences of possible policy decisions such as withdrawing from free trade (an area in which Biden and Trump seem determined to outdo each other), urging the Federal Reserve to shift its focus from inflation and the pursuit of a free trade policy. unsustainable debt trajectory. On immigration, a top voter concern, Trump's restrictions would hamper the immigration of highly skilled people, while Biden's open borders policy makes little sense.

Alternatively, investors may understand that the U.S. electorate has become so deeply divided that no president is likely to control both houses of Congress for more than a few years. As political gridlock becomes the norm in Washington, big tech companies that account for a large share of recent stock market gains, driven by the AI ​​boom, are less likely to face anti-monopoly regulation.

Certainly, with Nvidia poised to rival Apple's market capitalization, Biden issued an ambitious executive order aimed at managing the risks posed by the rise of AI. But given the government's lackluster efforts to rein in the tech industry, it remains unclear exactly how it plans to manage these risks. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, one of the few people trying to revitalize U.S. antitrust policy, has been heavily scrutinized and criticized by the media, and her aggressive approach has produced mixed results.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court may soon strike down or limit state laws in Texas and Florida that seek to prevent social media companies from making certain editorial judgments on posts shared on their platforms. Even though most judges seem reluctant to regulate online content, there is no doubt that the failure to regulate social media platforms and information echo chambers has exacerbated many problems in America, especially political polarization and the mental health crisis.

Given that the risks posed by AI far exceed those associated with social media, we must not repeat the same mistake. While these emerging technologies promise to improve our legal, ethical, economic, and political systems, they could just as easily disrupt them in the absence of regulatory oversight.

The evolution of financial regulation offers valuable insights into how to regulate AI without sacrificing innovation. Regulators, who tend to lag behind innovators, often struggle to balance efficiency and risk. However, after the 2008 financial crisis, regulators managed to implement strict measures that hampered market efficiency, but also allowed banks to withstand the shock of Covid-19 and the inflationary pressures that came with it. resulted.

The current rally in stock markets is fueled in part by hopes that AI will remain unregulated, despite the potential displacement of tens of millions of workers, the threat of political instability and the distortion of public discourse. The AI ​​industry could eventually gain enough political power to stifle any attempts to regulate it, similar to the strategies used by banks before the global financial crisis and social media platforms today. Essentially, the market assumes that AI companies will thrive regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election.

But a Trump victory would be bad for everyone. A second Trump term could trigger an escalation of the US-China trade war or lead to a US withdrawal from NATO and subsequent military conflict. Neither scenario is expected to benefit the national economy in the long term. Trump has planned 10% tariffs on almost all imported goods, which could prompt the United States' trading partners to impose their own tariffs, which would undoubtedly only make matters worse.

Moreover, Russia's expansionist ambitions will not stop with Ukraine, and European countries will need several years to strengthen their military and technological capabilities, even if they manage to increase their defense spending to 2%. of GDP this year. Allowing the world's largest economy to be governed by Trump's arbitrary and impulsive policies would weaken the institutions that underpin America's economic strength.

Conversely, the consequences of a Biden victory would be much more predictable, especially if Democrats retain the Senate and regain control of the House of Representatives. Unfortunately, this would likely result in significantly higher interest rates that would limit private demand, coupled with subtle pressure on the Fed to take more inflation risks.

But given the challenges and uncertainties facing the U.S. and global economies, it's hard to imagine how the current stock market boom can last, whoever wins in November.

Kenneth Rogoff is professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University. He was chief economist of the IMF from 2001 to 2003.

