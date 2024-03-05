Top Israeli cabinet official meets US leaders in Washington despite Netanyahu's opposition





Biden pushes for ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas

Biden calls for ceasefire deal as Harris meets top Israeli war official 02:31

Washington — Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, is meeting with senior leaders in Washington this week, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes his visit.

Gantz, chairman of Israel's National Unity Party and a political opponent of Netanyahu, met with Vice President Kamala Harris and national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House on Monday, and was scheduled to sit down with the head of the Senate Minority Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill later today. On Tuesday, Gantz is expected to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a summary of the meeting, the White House said Harris “reiterated American support for Israel's right to defend itself in the face of persistent terrorist threats from Hamas, and underscored our unwavering commitment to Israel's security.” Harris also “expressed deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the recent horrific tragedy surrounding a humanitarian convoy in northern Gaza,” according to the statement.

Gantz's visit to Washington is taking place against Netanyahu's wishes, an Israeli official confirmed to CBS News. The prime minister ordered Israel's ambassador to the United States and the Israeli embassy to boycott Gantz's meetings with Harris and Sullivan, even though it is customary for ambassadors to appear with foreign leaders at of their visits.

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during a parliamentary meeting in Jerusalem on July 10, 2023. MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images

Gantz's visit to Washington comes as the Biden administration appears to be taking a tougher rhetorical stance toward Israel, as the death toll in Gaza has risen to more than 30,000 since the start of the war almost five months ago.

The United States made its first airdrops of food aid to Gaza this weekend. And Harris delivered some of the administration's most forceful remarks on Israel and Gaza on Sunday, demanding an “immediate” ceasefire for at least the next six weeks.

The United States has been advocating for weeks for a six-week ceasefire, which would allow the release of additional hostages. A senior US administration official said this weekend that Israel had approved a framework for a ceasefire and hostage release. But according to Israeli media, the government boycotted the negotiations on Sunday after Hamas rejected a request for a full list of living hostages.

Margaret Brennan contributed reporting.

Israel and Hamas at war More More Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, DC.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/israeli-official-meeting-leaders-washington/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos