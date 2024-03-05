AMD reportedly faces US regulatory hurdle for custom chip





A smartphone with an AMD logo displayed is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken on March 6, 2023.

Ruvic Dice | Reuters

US semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices failed to get an AI chip designed for China through US regulators and will have to apply for an export license, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The report said AMD designed the chip to have lower performance than its high-end products in order to comply with U.S. export restrictions. But Bloomberg reported that the Commerce Department had not authorized the chip to be sold in China because it was still too advanced.

AMD will now need to obtain a license from the ministry's Industry and Security Bureau, the report said.

It is unclear whether the company will apply for the license. AMD and the Bureau of Industry and Commerce Security did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

While the United States has limited sales of products containing the country's most advanced semiconductor technologies to China, citing national security concerns, American companies have continued to sell mature or less advanced technologies into the market. massive without license.

AMD's products include chips that can be used to develop and train AI models – something US officials have warned Beijing could use to gain military advantages.

In 2022, the administration of US President Joe Biden unveiled a first round of export controls aimed at restricting China's access to advanced semiconductor technologies. AI chip leader Nvidia subsequently announced it would sell slowed versions of its high-end AI chips that comply with U.S. restrictions.

However, these chips were also banned in October, when the United States expanded restrictions to include more target technologies and chips considered to circumvent controls.

Nvidia has since redesigned its products to be less powerful for the Chinese market to align with 2023 restrictions.

Before the October restrictions, Nvidia warned that new US restrictions on exports of its chips to China risked being a “permanent loss” for American semiconductor companies, which could thus become leaders in one of the largest markets in the world.

During Nvidia's November earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said China and other regions targeted by U.S. export controls had consistently contributed about 20% to 25%. to data center revenues in recent quarters. While Nvidia reported blockbuster fourth-quarter results, Kress noted during the February earnings call that data center revenue from China had declined significantly as a result of U.S. export restrictions.

Compared to Nvidia, AMD had a smaller presence in China's AI chip market before the trade restrictions. But the company has begun targeting the AI ​​chip market more aggressively, launching a new MI300 product line that is seen as a challenge to Nvidia's GPU products.

It is unclear which Chinese customers AMD designed the chips for. Some major Chinese tech giants, such as Tencent, have reportedly stockpiled enough of Nvidia's advanced chips to train the capabilities of their AI chatbots for “at least a few more generations.”

Meanwhile, U.S.-sanctioned Huawei is reportedly developing its own chips and chipmaking tools, alongside other domestic firms, as Chinese companies try to fill the void created by U.S. restrictions.

Despite limited sales in China, shares of Nvidia and AMD have soared amid AI frenzy. Nvidia is up over 250% over the past year, while AMD has surged over 150%.

Read the full Bloomberg report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/05/amd-reportedly-hits-us-regulatory-roadblock-for-chain-tailored-chip.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos