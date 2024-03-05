The UK spends the least of all major European economies on low-carbon energy policies. greenhouse gas emissions





Analysis shows that the UK is spending less on low-carbon energy policies than any other major economy in Europe, despite evidence that such spending could lower household bills and boost economic growth more than the government's planned tax cuts. It turns out that it is.

Over the three years from April 2020 to the end of April 2023, Britain's spending on low-carbon measures totaled around A$33.3 billion ($26.2 billion), the lowest among Europe's five largest economies, according to analysis by Greenpeace. Data from the International Energy Agency.

Italy topped the list of Western European economies, spending $111 billion in the period. Germany spent $92.7 billion, France spent $64.5 billion, and Spain spent $51.3 billion.

Data includes spending on electricity networks, energy efficiency, fuel and technology innovation, low-carbon and efficient transport, and low-carbon electricity.

Low carbon spending in the UK compared to major European economies

In addition to spending on these measures, all countries have also spent significant sums to curb household energy costs, in many cases more than they have spent on low-carbon measures. The UK spent around $42 billion on energy affordability in the period through measures such as energy bill rebates, payments and discounts for vulnerable groups.

In the UK, around $13.3 billion was spent on energy efficiency in homes and industry, $12.8 billion on low-carbon transport and just under $6 billion on renewable electricity and innovation.

Excluding spending on energy affordability, the UK's per capita spending was also much lower – less than $500 per person over three years, compared to $950 in France, $1,115 in Germany and $1,880 in Italy.

On Wednesday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to deliver his final budget of this parliament, focusing on tax cuts that economists say will mainly benefit the wealthy.

The UK lags behind its neighbors in terms of green spending.

Hunt has devoted few resources to energy or green issues, despite growing evidence and expert opinion that government spending is needed to boost Britain's stagnant economy and dismal productivity, and that green spending could provide a bigger boost than tax cuts. It is expected not to be done. .

Bob Ward, head of policy and communications at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment, part of the London School of Economics and Political Science, said: There is now very clear evidence that the UK has been investing far less than its peers globally. We are responding to a variety of areas including climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental destruction.

This low investment explains why productivity has stagnated and growth has been weak in the UK. It also explains why our homes and businesses are vulnerable to the effects of climate change, why our countryside and oceans are depleted of wildlife, our cities' air is polluted, and our rivers and beaches are clogged with sewage.

Research from LSE earlier this year found that investing around $26 billion a year in a low-carbon economy would reduce household costs, attract around twice as much additional investment from the private sector and do more to stimulate the economy than tax cuts.

Georgia Whitaker, climate campaigner at Greenpeace UK, said the UK was losing to international competitors in the race for the economy of the future.

Despite the government's boasts, it is clear that we are failing completely on the world stage when it comes to green investment. She said the United States and China are not only leaving us behind in the green technology race, but are also performing poorly compared to our European neighbors.

Instead, she called for green industrial strategies and infrastructure investments. Jeremy Hunt should be using his spring Budget to fix this embarrassing failure, but instead he is attempting a tax cut that disproportionately benefits the wealthiest people. Meanwhile, the rest of us are struggling to make ends meet, she said.

A Department of Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: This report fails to recognize our progress compared to our European allies. We are the first major economy in the world to halve our emissions, and we have the second largest renewable energy capacity in Europe.

We have a clear strategy to revitalize UK industry and achieve net zero by 2050, backed by $300 billion of low-carbon investment from 2010.

