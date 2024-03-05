



Sunak takes aim at Starmer. We expel anti-Semites and make them Labor candidates.

Sign up for our View from Westminster emails and get expert analysis delivered straight to your inbox. Receive your free View from Westminster email

A 2p cut to National Insurance Contributions (NIC) is unlikely to improve the Conservative Party's general election prospects, Britain's most respected opinion pollster has said.

Professor John Curtis told The Independent he would be surprised if the measures, expected to be announced by Jeremy Hunt tomorrow, improved the Conservatives' position in the opinion polls.

Most evidence suggests that when faced with a choice between taking action on public services and cutting taxes, most people believe that public services, including the NHS, are in such a dire state that public services are the bigger priority. He added:

It comes after The Times reported that Mr Hunt had decided to cut NICs instead of imports because they were cheaper and less inflationary. The Treasury said the $10 billion giveaway would save an extra 450 average earners after Mr Hunt cut interest rates in his autumn report last November.

He will sell the measure as a full $900 tax cut for workers.

Key pointsShow latest updates 1709652624Starmer and Reeves prepare budget response

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are pictured preparing their party's response to the spring budget.

The Labor leader and shadow prime minister is getting ready in his office at the Palace of Westminster.

It was reported earlier today that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would pay 2p to the NIC instead of cutting income tax.

He is scheduled to deliver his statement to MPs tomorrow lunchtime.

( )

( )

( )

Matt MathersMarch 5, 2024 15:30

1709650824John Curtis: I would be surprised if 2p NIC cuts boost Tory election hopes

Professor John Curtis, Britain's most respected opinion pollster, told The Independent he would be surprised if a 2p cut to national insurance boosted the Conservatives' electoral fortunes, Archie Mitchell reports.

Sir John said: November's 2p cut had no noticeable impact on the Conservatives' position in the opinion polls. In fact, opinion polls show the Conservatives' position has been the same at any point in this parliament. Most evidence suggests that when faced with a choice between taking action on public services and cutting taxes, most people believe that public services, including the NHS, are in such a dire state that public services are a bigger priority. They say there is.

Sir John said many voters would calculate the difference between the amount affected by National Insurance cuts and frozen tax thresholds.

He added that NIC cuts would do little to benefit the Conservative voter base. That's because we have older voters who are largely unemployed.

And Sir John said one of the difficulties facing Mr Sunak was that many voters found it difficult to make decisions and move because of the Liz Truss fiasco. The veteran pollster said he would be surprised if the tax credit had any impact on the Conservatives' dire poll numbers, but said it would depend on the skill of the politicians promoting it.

File photo: Professor John Curtis

(Getty Images)

Matt MathersMarch 5, 2024 15:00

17096499241,500 women at very high risk of breast cancer referred for MRI scan

Around 1,500 women who miss out on an MRI every year despite being at very high risk of breast cancer will be offered one within the next three months, Health Minister Victoria Atkins has confirmed.

NHS England said it failed to refer 1,487 women who had radiotherapy to the upper back for treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma between 1962 and 2003.

Health Minister Andrew Stevenson said in a ministerial statement that many of the women eligible for annual testing had not been informed due to various referral processes.

NHS England said it is taking this issue very seriously and will do everything possible to ensure these women receive appropriate testing promptly, in a compassionate and respectful way, tailored to their clinical history.

Matt MathersMarch 5, 2024 14:45

1709648424Ed Davey was spotted visiting Surrey.

Ed Davey was found in South West Surrey, Jeremy Hunt's constituency.

The visit by Liberal Democrat leaders follows reports that the Prime Minister donated $100,000 of his own money to a local Conservative Party association amid fears he could lose seats in the general election.

Mr Hunt's Surrey seat is one of the Lib Dems' top targets in the next general election as they look to win votes among disaffected Conservatives in London's commuter belt.

( )

( )

( )

( )

Matt MathersMarch 5, 2024 14:20

1709647377When will Jeremy Hunt give his budget speech to reveal his spending plans?

Matt MathersMar 5, 2024 14:02

1709645411 Rep. Tory calls for culling of all wild animals

Richard Drax (South Dorset) dismissed calls from animal rights activists and conservation groups to stop culling badgers, suggesting instead that animals such as deer and foxes should also be culled.

Matt MathersMarch 5, 2024 13:30

1709643611Post Office forwards documents of charges against chief executive Nick Read to MPs

The Post Office is set to hand over documents detailing the allegations against chief executive Nick Read to lawmakers, according to Kate Devlin.

The organization initially said the documents could not be released because they could 'compromise' the investigation.

However, that decision was reversed.

But Liam Byrne, chairman of the Commons Business and Trade Committee, said it was unlikely the documents would be made public and, if they were, they would almost certainly be subject to comprehensive redactions to protect individuals and data.

Postmaster Nick Read

(PA wire)

Matt MathersMarch 5, 2024 13:00

1709642711No10 protects government public expenditure records.

Downing Street has defended the government's record of public spending, insisting that even after accounting for inflation, current public spending is higher than in 2010, Archie Mitchell reports.

Rishi Sunaks' official spokesman said the government had provided significant funding to departments to ensure public services receive the investment they need.

“We have actually increased total departmental spending by an average of more than 3% per year,” the spokesperson said.

But a spokesman said the government's focus was on ways to boost public sector productivity, with Jeremy Hunt emphasizing his commitment last weekend to prioritize efficiency in public spending.

He said if the public sector returned to pre-pandemic productivity levels, the government would have $20 billion a year to spend.

Matt MathersMarch 5, 2024 12:45

The German intelligence leak that put British troops at risk was just the tip of the iceberg.

August Hanning has warned that Russia could obtain more NATO secrets after revealing a video call between German military officers discussing support for Ukraine.

Matt MathersMarch 5, 2024 12:35

1709640911 Views: George Galloway's election as MP was not good for the country, says Tory minister George Galloway's election as MP was not good for the country, says Tory minister.

A senior Tory minister has suggested George Galloway's Rochdale by-election victory is bad for the country. Greg Hands also described the Labor leader as an opportunist who was sowing division. He failed to remain popular and lost his seats in Bethnal Green and Bow, and also lost his seat in Bradford at the next election. He is a man who never delivers for his constituents, Mr Hands said in an interview with Good Morning Britain on Tuesday March 5. Mr Galloway was sworn in as the new Rochdale member of the House of Commons on Monday after winning a by-election.

Matt MathersMarch 5, 2024 12:15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/spring-budget-2024-jeremy-hunt-announcement-latest-b2507067.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos