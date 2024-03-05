Drones, robotic technology pose threat to US nuclear security, general says





The growing use of unmanned technologies, including drones, has consequences for the US nuclear stockpile and associated infrastructure, according to the head of Strategic Command.

Militaries and extremist groups around the world are deploying drones and other robotic technologies to gather intelligence, target aid, and even attack safely. Learning how to intercept and neutralize them has quickly become a priority for Defense Department officials, who monitor skirmishes in Ukraine and the Greater Middle East.

The proliferation of sophisticated unmanned systems poses a challenge to our nation's nuclear department and enterprise, Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton said in his 2024 Strategic Posture Statement, which was sent to Congress on June 29. FEBRUARY. technological race with our adversaries, namely Russia and China, he said.

Cottons Command, headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, oversees the U.S. nuclear arsenal and supports electromagnetic operations and missile threat assessment.

STRATCOM tested anti-drone weapons in 2022 and 2023 to better understand its effectiveness and inform future investments, Cotton said in his statement. He did not disclose the results.

So-called no-drone zones were established years ago at military bases and nuclear weapons sites, including where parts are manufactured and maintained. A provision of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act empowered the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration to protect its facilities from drones deemed hazardous to safety or security.

The areas cover sensitive complexes such as Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, where nuclear weapons cores called pits are expected to be made; the Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee, where uranium processing facilities are being built; and the Nevada National Security Site, where subcritical experiments and nonproliferation research are conducted.

In December, NNSA leaders visited the Nevada site, where they learned about unmanned aerial systems technologies.

These capabilities are applicable across all NNSA sites, Frank Rose, deputy administration officer, said in a statement at the time. We're developing the tools we need to not only counter today's UAS, but also to defend against evolving threats.

Among the equipment presented was the Anvil manufactured by Anduril Industries. Anvil drones head toward a target on a collision course with the goal of eliminating threats from the sky. An explosive variant called Anvil-M offers the same type of countermeasure, but instead relies on a fire control module and an ammunition payload.

Rose was also photographed in front of a screen displaying Anduril's Lattice command and control software.

