Hedge regulations are set to become law to protect wildlife.





English hedges will be protected by law as the government sets out its plans for domestic hedge regulations today (March 4) following last year's consultation.

The regulations, which provide continuity for farmers and land managers based on over 95% consultation responses, include not growing or spraying pesticides or fertilisers, establishing a buffer zone of two meters from the center of hedges and cutting hedges between 1 March. This includes prohibiting. August 31st is to protect nesting birds.

With a fairer and more balanced enforcement approach focused on outcomes, farmers will be provided with advice to help them comply with requirements that are very different from previous approaches.

This rule amplifies the efforts of many farmers who are already doing important work to protect hedgerows and provide important ecological benefits, including creating wildlife habitat, slowing soil erosion and water runoff, supporting crop pollinators, and sequestering carbon. We will support you.

This includes more than 90,000km of hedgerows managed through 16,000 contracts from the government's Countryside Management and Sustainable Agriculture Incentive Scheme, and more than 13,000km of hedgerows created or restored using Countryside Management grants.

Agriculture Minister Mark Spencer said:

Farmers have protected, planted and maintained hedgerows for centuries and we appreciate their continued efforts to help wildlife thrive on their farms along with food production.

I am delighted that thousands of farmers are taking up the support and guidance provided by our Countryside Stewardship and Sustainable Farming Incentive Schemes.

Nearly 9,000 responses to the consultation were received, highlighting clear support from farmers and environmental groups for hedgerows to be protected by law.

Alongside the two-metre buffer and the spring/summer hedge cutting ban, the government will also introduce a streamlined notification process for farmers who need an exemption to cut or trim hedges in August if they are sowing rapeseed or temporary grasses. no see.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said:

Hedges form strips of our beautiful countryside and provide homes for a wide range of birds and wildlife, while providing clear benefits to water, soil and climate.

Our consultations have shown us how much farmers, the public and environmental groups all value our hedgerows. These provisions mean we can all enjoy the benefits they bring for generations to come.

The new requirements will be introduced as soon as parliamentary time allows and will be regulated by the Rural Payments Agency (RPA), which will provide advice and guidance to farmers to ensure compliance. The Government will also introduce civil and criminal sanctions to ensure that RPAs take appropriate and proportionate action against those who cause serious or repeated harm.

The government will launch a consultation and work with farmers and environmental groups to inform the legal guidance that will be used to implement the regulations.

These regulations apply in conjunction with the existing Hedges Regulations 1997 which prohibit the removal of rural hedges or parts of them without first seeking permission from the local planning authority. Meanwhile, the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 prohibits killing, injuring or capturing wild birds, and taking or damaging their eggs and nests.

The government's full response and a summary of its response have been published online.

