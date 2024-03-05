Kate Middleton's uncle and 'Real Housewives' star Sharon Osbourne





Britain's Celebrity Big Brother is back after a hiatus of over five years. The cast for the ITV first season was revealed by AJ Odudu and Will Best during the live launch on Monday 4 March.

ITV has revived the Big Brother format in 2023 and announced a celebrity edition of the reality competition following positive results. The contestants' names were kept secret and not officially revealed until the show began.

Sharon Osbourne was the first to enter the house and was tasked with putting three celebrities in the danger zone, before going on to choose who would be evicted through a public vote. Big Brother reunited Osbourne with her The X-Factor UK co-star Louis Walsh, who helped her judge her housemates as they entered.

Other famous housemates include Love Island UK season 8 and The Traitors US season 2 contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith, Broadway star Marisha Wallace and The Real Housewives of Cheshire alum Lauren Simon; and Heartstopper on Netflix. Actor Bradley Riches and former This Morning co-host Fern Britton.

After all the housemates entered the house, Osbourne placed Gary, David, and Zeze in a ring of fire.

Odudu and Best return to host the ultimate social experiment as celebrity houseguests become isolated from the outside world. Leaving luxury behind, celebrities will take part in nominations and hard work, with cameras capturing their every move. Who will win the hearts of the people, advance to the finish line, and take home the honor of winning?

Following Celebrity Big Brother UK, Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live airs each night, giving viewers additional exclusive content. The companion show will be the only place to see the first live interview of the famous evictee, with features including access to camera runs, special guest commentary and discussions.

The last edition of CBBUK aired on Channel 5 in the UK from 16 August 2018 to 10 September 2018. Hosted by Emma Willis, this season saw Ryan Thomas crowned the winner after 26 days at home, with Kirstie Alley coming in second place.

See the full list of CBBUK participants below.

Sharon Osbourne Sharon Osbourne Dave Benett/Getty Images Louis Walsh Louis Walsh Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Nikita Kuzmin

Strictly Come Dancing dancer

Nikita Kuzmin Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Winner of Season 8 of Love Island UK and a contestant on Season 2 of The Traitors US.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Colson Smith

Coronation street actor.

Colson Smith Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Gary Goldsmith

Uncle of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

Gary Goldsmith Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Marisha Wallace

broadway star

Marisha Wallace Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images David Potts

reality TV personality

David Potts Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Levi Roots

British-Jamaican musician

Levi Roots Dave Bennett/Getty Images Zeze Millz

TV personality

Zeze Millz Dave Bennett/Getty Images Lauren Simon

Former star of The Real Housewives of Cheshire

Lauren Simon in 'The Real Housewives of Cheshire' Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images Bradley Riches

heartstopper actor

Bradley Father and son Dave Bennett/Getty Images Fern Britton

Television presenter and former This Morning co-host

Fern Britton Mike Marsland/Getty Images

