North Korea threatens military action in response to US-South Korean exercises





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) North Korea called ongoing South Korean and U.S. military exercises a plot to invade the country, threatening Tuesday to take unspecified, responsible military measures in response.

The North's warning came a day after South Korean and U.S. forces kicked off their annual computer-simulated command post training and a variety of field exercises lasting 11 days. This year's exercises were to include 48 field exercises, double the number conducted last year.

In a statement released by state media, North Korea's Defense Ministry said it strongly denounces the reckless military exercises by the United States and South Korea, which further demonstrate their military threat to a state sovereign and attempt to invade it.

An unidentified ministry spokesperson said the North Korean military will continue to monitor enemies' adventurous acts and carry out responsible military activities to strongly control the volatile security environment on the Korean Peninsula.

The spokesperson did not specify what steps North Korea would take, but observers say North Korea will likely carry out missile tests or other steps to strengthen its warfighting capability.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its exercises with the United States constitute regular defensive training. A ministry statement said South Korea would react massively if North Korea launched direct provocations against it during the exercises.

North Korea views its rivals' major military exercises as invasion rehearsals, even though South Korean and U.S. officials have repeatedly said they have no intention of attacking the North. North Korea has already responded to the South Korean and US exercises by launching a barrage of missiles at sea.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said last week that this year's military exercises with the United States were aimed at neutralizing North Korean nuclear threats and would involve live-fire, bombing, air assaults and missile interception.

Concerns about North Korea's nuclear program have grown over the past two years, as the North has conducted missile tests at a record pace and openly threatened to use nuclear weapons preemptively. In response, the United States and South Korea have expanded military exercises and increased the deployment of powerful U.S. military assets, such as aircraft carriers and nuclear-capable bombers.

This year, North Korea has conducted six rounds of missile tests and artillery firing exercises. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also said his country would not seek reconciliation with South Korea and pledged to abandon its long-held goal of peaceful unification with South Korea. Kim said North Korea would adopt a more aggressive military posture along the disputed maritime border with South Korea.

Experts say North Korea may believe a larger weapons arsenal would give it greater leverage in its future diplomacy with the United States. They say North Korea is desperate to gain international recognition as a nuclear state, a status it says would help it gain relief from economic sanctions imposed by the United States.

North Korea is expected to further escalate tensions with more missile tests and warlike rhetoric this year, as the United States and South Korea prepare for major elections. North Korea may stage a limited provocation near the tense border with South Korea this year, experts say.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/north-korea-south-korea-us-military-drills-c34f927220ccac9c677ffcba5d5f820d

