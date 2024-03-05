The United States women's national team will play June friendlies against the Republic of Korea in Commerce City, Colorado and St. Paul, Minnesota





CHICAGO (March 5, 2024) The United States women's national team will play two matches in June against the Republic of Korea in what will be the first matches on the bench for new USWNT head coach Emma Hayes.

The United States will face the Republic of Korea in Commerce City, Colorado, on June 1 at Dicks Sporting Goods Park (3 p.m. MT/5 p.m. ET on TNT, Universo, Max and Peacock) before traveling to St. Paul, Minnesota for a match on June 4. at Allianz Field, which will be presented by Allstate (7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock).

The two matches will take place at the stadiums of Major League Soccer clubs Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United FC respectively. The United States' most recent match against the Republic of Korea also took place at Allianz Field, in October 2021, a 6-0 victory for the United States.

In the coming weeks, US Soccer will announce the USWNT's final two matches to take place in July before it leaves for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2024 United States Women's National Team Spring Schedule Opponent Stadium Kickoff Date April 6 Japan – SBC Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia 12:30 p.m. ET April 9 TBD – SBC Lower. com Field Columbus, Ohio 7 p.m. ET June 1 Republic of Korea Dicks Sporting Goods Park Commerce City, Colorado 3 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. ET June 4 Republic of Korea Allianz Field St. Paul, Minnesota 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

SBC 2024 SheBelieves Cup presented by Visa

It will be exciting for everyone to have Emma on board for the June games, said interim U.S. head coach Twila Kilgore, who will join Hayes' staff as an assistant coach when she arrives at States -United. We need as many quality matches as possible before the Olympics and Korea Republic will provide good tests. While we will be monitoring all of our players' club matches over the next three months, the Colorado and Minnesota matches are the final international matches before Olympic team selection, so they will have that added benefit.

TICKETS

Pre-sales for the USWNT vs. Republic of Korea games in Commerce City and St. Paul will begin on Wednesday, March 6 and end on Friday, March 8 at 8 a.m. ET.

Members of the Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle who support the US Soccer Development Fund can benefit from one-on-one customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact [email protected] for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALES FOR AMERICAN FOOTBALL INSIDERS

For the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming a US Organizer. Football Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Presale Schedule for USWNT vs. Korea Republic Sales Schedule Presale Date and Start Time Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders) Wednesday, March 6 | 10:00 a.m. local time, VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders) Wednesday, March 6 | 1:00 p.m. local time Premium Insiders Presale (Premium and Premium Family Insiders) Wednesday, March 6 | 4 p.m. local time Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders) Thursday, March 7 | 10 a.m. local time Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only) Thursday, March 7 | 4 p.m. local time Public sale Friday, March 8 | 10:00 a.m. local time of the venue VISA PRE-SALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of US Soccer, Visa offers cardholders the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time through Friday, March 8 at 8 a.m. local time via ussoccer.com. As US Soccer's preferred card, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

Additional Notes: The June 1 game will mark the United States' eighth game at Dicks Sporting Goods Park and ninth overall in the Denver area. The United States has never lost at the DSGP and the only blemish was a 3-3 draw against Japan in June 2016. The USWNT's most recent match there was a 3-0 victory against Japan. Colombia in June 2022 as home state hero Sophia. Smith scored twice. The United States currently has three key players in the player pool from Colorado: Smith, Lindsey Horan and Mallory Swanson. This will only be the USWNT's third game at Allianz Field, having played there in 2019 and 2021 (which was Carli Lloyds' farewell game), but the return to Minnesota marks a return to roots of the United States Women's National Team program. The USWNT played its first nine national matches in Blaine, Minnesota in 1986 (2 matches), 1987 (4 matches) and 1990 (3 matches) at what was then the Blaine Soccer Complex and then the National Sports Center. The United States played a total of 13 games in Blaine between 1986 and 2006, only returned to Minnesota 10 years later in 2016 for a game at US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings, and then played these two matches at Allianz Field after Minnesota United FC joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and completed its soccer-specific venue in 2019. South Korea has qualified outside Asia for the last three World Cups feminine. The most recent matches between the United States and the Taegeuk Ladies were two friendlies in October 2021, which ended in a 0-0 draw in Kansas City, Kansas and a 6-0 victory in St. Paul, Minnesota .

