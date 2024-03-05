Jeremy Hunt to release live updates on tax cuts – POLITICO





Welcome to POLITICO's Jeremy Hunts high-stakes, last-ditch coverage of the UK's spring budget.

The big tax and spending bill is an opportunity for Britain's top chancellor to sprinkle some good stuff and convince voters he has their backs. Get the latest information on Britain's public finances, plus all the policy changes widely expected, with a two-fold cut to National Insurance top of the agenda.

This year's budget is even more important than usual. The election is approaching and Hunts Conservative leader Rishi Sunak is languishing in the opinion polls. This could be the last financial event before Election Day.

So how many tanks can the Prime Minister park on the opposition Labor Party's lawn? Can he keep tax-cut hungry Tories happy? How much pressure will public services be under to pay for all this?

The POLITICO team has you covered, including Pro Energy and expert colleagues from Climate, Financial Services, Tech and Trade teams. And we might even have some financial fun in the process.

What time is the budget speech tomorrow?

The whole thing gets underway in the House of Commons at 12.30pm GMT.

Just before that, Rishi Sunak takes on Labour's Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions. He will assume the chairmanship of the cabinet from an early age.

After Hunt wraps up his statement, the real fun begins mid-afternoon, when the idiots start poring over the numbers and trying to find holes.

The Office for Budget Responsibility watchdog will hold its usual briefing at 2:30 p.m., and there will likely be plenty of controversy and counter-arguments along the way.

Live updates will start from 11am UK time on Wednesday. (But before that, I have something interesting to tell you.)

