The UK is expected to be bright and sunny again with mild temperatures, but as the weather turns colder, some areas could see snow until the weekend.

Last month saw the warmest February days on record, but we also experienced cold weather at the start of spring as a plume of polar air moved west over Iceland and into the UK.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly bright and sunny, but rain will move across the south-west of England late on Monday, with some light rain and drizzle as it moves across the east throughout the day.

A weather system bringing wet weather to the south-west continues on Monday, with some rain continuing to occur throughout East Anglia and the south-east, Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said.

As the band moves east with strong winds at times, some rain will fall across south-east England, parts of the central region and the north-east. Light snow is possible in the Highlands of Scotland.

The west will enjoy brighter weather as clear skies continue throughout the day.

Temperatures will hover around their usual average for March after a chilly start to the spring season with snow accumulating in the higher elevations over the weekend.

The north could see temperatures well into the single digits, while some areas in the south could see up to 12C.

According to the Met Office forecast, precipitation and snow are expected on Tuesday morning, with eastern parts expected to be blanketed in blue and northern areas expected to see some snow and frost.

(Meteorological Administration)

The rest of the week looks mostly calm with bright to clear weather. Showers and strong winds are possible from the northwest, especially on Tuesday.

There won't be any rain outright, but there will certainly be less wet weather than in recent weeks, Mr McGivern said.

Temperatures will be slightly above average which will make you feel pleasant in the sunshine.

However, snow is likely to fall in the north-east later in the week as temperatures drop in parts of Scotland. Meanwhile, the south continues to hit 12-13C.

The Met Office forecast for Friday shows that parts of Scotland will see snow on Friday, while the rest of the country will enjoy pleasant weather.

(Meteorological Administration)

He said a stark temperature contrast will begin to form Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We were expecting to see 6-7C and a refreshing breeze coming in from the North Sea.

