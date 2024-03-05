US Supreme Court Delays Texas Immigration Law | News





The law, known as Senate Bill 4, was set to take effect Saturday and would allow state agents to arrest people suspected of entering the country illegally.

A U.S. Supreme Court justice has temporarily blocked a bill that would give Texas authorities draconian powers to arrest and deport migrants and refugees who enter the country without documents.

An order issued Monday by Justice Samuel Alito suspends the legislation at least until next week, when the court is expected to consider it again.

Opponents have called the measures, which would give state officials broad powers to arrest, prosecute and order the expulsion of people who cross the border irregularly from Mexico, the most dramatic attempt by a state to control the immigration since an Arizona law more than a decade ago. .

Known as Senate Bill 4, the law was set to take effect Saturday under a ruling by the conservative-leaning 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Alitos' order pushes that date back to March 13. The delay came just hours after the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

Make no mistake: SB 4 circumvents federal immigration authority and threatens the integrity of our nation's Constitution and laws, a coalition of groups that filed a lawsuit against it said in a statement. the bill, including the American Civil Liberties Union.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law in December as part of a series of escalating border measures that have tested the limits of how far a state can go to prevent migrants from entering the country .

The legislation would allow state agents to arrest people suspected of entering the country illegally. Those arrested could then accept a Texas judge's order to leave the country or face a misdemeanor charge.

Those who do not leave the scene after being ordered to do so could be rearrested and charged with a more serious crime.

A migrant family crosses the Rio Grande River amid criticism of the Biden administration's immigration policies. [File: Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters]

Continuing crisis at the southern border

The Justice Department told the Supreme Court that the law would profoundly alter the status quo that has existed between the United States and the United States in the immigration context for nearly 150 years.

He went on to say the law would have significant and immediate negative effects on the country's relationship with Mexico and create chaos in the enforcement of federal immigration laws in Texas.

The federal government cited a 2012 Supreme Court ruling on an Arizona law that would have allowed police to arrest people for federal immigration violations, often referred to by opponents as the bill. law Show me your papers.

The divided high court ruled that Washington's impasse over immigration reform did not justify state intrusion.

The Supreme Court gave Texas until March 11 to respond.

In a statement, the Texas Attorney General's Office said the bill reflected federal law and was passed to address the ongoing crisis at the southern border, which is hitting Texans harder than anyone else.

The federal government's emergency request to the Supreme Court came after a federal appeals court over the weekend stayed U.S. District Judge David Ezras' sweeping rejection of the law.

In a 114-page ruling issued Thursday, Ezra rebuked Texas' immigration measures and rejected Republican claims of an ongoing invasion along the southern border due to a record number of illegal crossings.

Ezra added that the law violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, conflicts with federal immigration law and could interfere with U.S. foreign relations and treaty obligations.

The battle over Texas' immigration law is one of several legal disputes between Texas officials and the Biden administration over how far the state can go in patrolling the Texas-Mexico border and prevent illegal border crossings.

Several Republican governors have supported Abbott's efforts, saying the federal government is not doing enough to enforce existing immigration laws.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/5/supreme-court-temporarily-blocks-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos