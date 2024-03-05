PDC Order of Merit updated after 2024 UK Open





Dimitri Van den Bergh has re-established himself in the world's top 10 after a dramatic 2024 Ladbrokes UK Open success on Sunday.

Van den Bergh secured his second televised rankings title at Butlins Minehead Resort after beating world champion Luke Humphries in a last-minute thriller.

The Belgian No. 1 won a highly-publicized scalp to win the 110,000 top prize, which saw him move up seven spots to seventh on the PDC Order of Merit.

World number one Humphries extended his lead on the Order of Merit to more than 400,000 despite missing two match darts in a tense clash with Van den Bergh.

Elsewhere, Australia's best player Damon Heta rose to a career-high world number nine after breaking new ground at Minehead.

Heta denied teenage superstar Luke Littler in a stunning last eight clash on Sunday, averaging more than 106 points to reach the semi-finals of the TV rankings for the first time.

Rob Cross advanced to the quarter finals and leapfrogged Gerwyn Price to take fifth on the Order of Merit, while Martin Lukeman moved up two places to 33rd after making it to the final eight.

Ricky Evans enjoyed a memorable weekend in the South West, beating Kroos to reach his first televised semi-final and move up five places to world number 41.

Mervyn King turned back years with his last 16 appearances on Saturday, with the former Premier League runner-up rising to 58th on the Order of Merit as he bids to resurrect his career.

The person who made the biggest difference this weekend was Denmark's World Cup star Benjamin Drue Reus. He rose 22 places to 98th after reaching the fifth round in his UK Open debut.

Danny Noppert has lost his place in the world's top 10 after a fifth-round exit at Minehead, dropping six places to 13th after failing to maintain the 100,000 top prize money he claimed two years ago.

Meanwhile, Irish duo William OConnor and Keane Barry dropped to 49th and 50th respectively, with both qualifying for the 2022 semi-finals.

The PDC Order of Merit is comprised of prize money earned by players over a two-year period in PDC ranked events. Click here to view the full PDC Order of Merit.

The PDC Order of Merit will be changed and revealed this weekend as the Blklder Belgian Darts Open (ET1) takes place in Wieze. Watch live on PDCTV.

