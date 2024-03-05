Tammy Murphy wins crucial support in her bid for US Senate





Tammy Murphy, New Jersey's first lady, gained crucial support in her bid for U.S. Senate Monday night, winning the Democratic convention vote in Bergen County by a decisive margin.

It was Ms. Murphy's first victory at a convention decided by delegates by secret ballot, and it was considered a must-win matchup in her primary battle against Rep. Andy Kim, a South Jersey Democrat for his third term.

The vote was 738 for Ms Murphy, 419 for Mr Kim.

Over the past month, Mr. Kim, 41, has won New Jersey's first five county conventions that allowed delegates to select a candidate, including in Monmouth County, where Ms. Murphy and her husband, Gov. Philip D. Murphy, lived. since 25 years.

With the support of Mr. Murphy, who has nearly two years left in office, Ms. Murphy, 58, secured the support of a number of influential Democratic officials before even hitting the campaign trail.

But she has been battered by allegations of nepotism and has struggled to win support from rank-and-file Democrats as she argues she should be their nominee to run for a coveted seat now held by Sen. Robert Menendez, a Democrat who was accused of accepting bribes. Mr. Menendez has not ruled out running for office, but he has been abandoned by most Democratic leaders and has virtually no path to victory.

Bergen County in northern New Jersey is the most populous region in the state. It has more Democrats than any county other than Essex, which includes Newark, the state's largest city.

Things are going as I had hoped, Ms Murphy told reporters after being declared the winner on Monday. Obviously, it's great to have this incredible victory.

Starting at 5 p.m., delegates began slipping paper ballots into locked silver and red boxes on tables that surrounded a union hall in Paramus, New Jersey. The room remained packed for most of the evening, as people crowded around chatting with friends while waiting for the vote. The manual counting of votes will begin at 7:30 p.m. Many people wore embroidered patches or clothing suggesting they were members of unions or worked for local public safety departments.

Supporters of Ms. Murphy and Mr. Kim said they had no memory of a convention that attracted more interest from the media or the candidates.

Calls, letters, texts, said Rob Rohrberger, 64, of Glen Rock, describing the barrage of political messages sent by candidates.

Ms. Murphy helped run Mr. Murphy's two campaigns for governor, but she has never run for office before. She was a registered Republican until 2014, when Mr. Murphy was preparing to run for governor.

Ms. Murphy, the mother of four adult children, worked for several years as a financial analyst after graduating from college, but she has not worked outside the home since marrying Mr. Murphy 30 years ago . Since then, she has served on numerous philanthropic boards and championed improvements in maternal and infant mortality rates as first lady.

Bergen County Democratic Chairman Paul A. Juliano, a former public works director in Fairview, was appointed by Mr. Murphy last March to a $280,000-a-year state job as chief executive of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. He endorsed Ms. Murphy soon after she entered the race in November, and he actively campaigned on her behalf.

Elizabeth Heap, a longtime member of the Bergen County Democratic Committee, said she voted for Ms. Murphy.

It's time for New Jersey to have a woman in the Senate, Ms. Heap, 74, said as she left the union hall.

Mr. Rohrberger said he received personal calls from both candidates but decided to vote for Mr. Kim, a former national security adviser who advised generals during the war in Afghanistan. Mr. Kim flipped a seat held by a Republican in 2018 to be elected to Congress, and he was re-elected twice.

For Mr. Rohrberger, it was Mr. Kim's experience that made the difference.

Ms. Murphy was also selected as a candidate in Passaic and Union counties. However, these decisions were made by a handful of party leaders in closed-door meetings.

Last week, Mr. Kim filed a federal lawsuit taking direct aim at the behind-the-scenes party politics that underpin the state's longstanding practice of allowing county leaders, whether Democratic or Republican , to place the preferred candidates for all races in a single row or column on the ballots. It's called the line and it's unique to New Jersey. Unapproved candidates appear off to the side, in a neighboring row or at the edge of the ballots, a place commonly referred to as ballot siberia.

A recent study by a Rutgers University professor showed that placement on the “line” gave congressional candidates a 38 percentage point advantage.

Mr. Kim asked a federal judge, Zahid N. Quraishi, to overturn the practice and require applicants to be grouped according to the position they seek. Judge Quraishi is expected to hold a hearing on the matter on March 18, a week before the deadline for filing petitions for nomination of nominees.

Ms. Murphy is trailing Mr. Kim in several polls, including the race's first independent poll, and last month her campaign manager resigned, suggesting a possible change in strategy.

She has since aired her first television ad, filmed outside the National Rifle Association headquarters in Virginia, and announced the support of Howard Dean, the former governor of Vermont. She hosted a fundraiser last week in Massachusetts with the state's governor, Maura Healey; On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York is expected to host a fundraiser for Ms. Murphy with suggested donations of $3,300 to $6,600.

