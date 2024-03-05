Will we be able to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight?





Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

The Northern Lights have been an incredible sight for many people across the UK.

Aurora displays have impressed and intrigued civilizations for centuries, and this week they reached as far south as Cornwall.

The display sent a ripple of excitement as charged as the electromagnetic particles in the atmosphere. Now Northern Lights hunters in the UK are looking for a repeat performance before dark summer nights put a stop to play until the end of the year.

This is a stock photo of the Northern Lights over the famous Callanish Stones in Lewis.

(dpa)

Auroral displays occur when charged particles collide with gas in Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles. In the Northern Hemisphere, most of this activity occurs within a band known as the auroral oval, between 60 and 75 degrees latitude. When activity is strong this expands to cover a wider area, which explains why displays can sometimes be seen as far south as England.

The best places to visit for reliable displays are Norway, Sweden and Finland. Troms, Norway, located just below the Aurora Oval, is known as the Northern Lights Capital. Although light pollution within the city may hinder some of the exhibits, there are many excellent lodges, camps, and observation decks in the surrounding area.

But if you can't travel that far, Scotland could be a good option. Top places include Galloway Forest Park, International Dark Sky Park, the Cairngorms and the islands of Lewis and Harris in the Hebrides.

Why is the display happening now?

The fall and spring equinoxes (around September 23 and March 21), when day and night are of equal length, produce twice as many geomagnetic storms because the Earth's tilt causes more collisions between the solar wind and gases in the atmosphere.

If that's not compelling enough to get you out at night, scientists predict the display will get even stronger as we approach an event known as solar maximum.

Every 11 years, the solar poles flip, increasing solar flares and causing the Northern Lights. Calculations suggest it could peak this year, but activity is likely to remain high for some time thereafter.

Clear and dark skies are key

The luck of being noticed by solar flares is only one piece of the puzzle. Even when activity is extremely high, clear skies are required for the lights to function properly. Choosing a destination with stable weather patterns is key to a successful viewing. Inland areas, such as Finnish Lapland, tend to have higher reliability than coastal areas. However, even if the sky appears cloudy, it is a good idea to wait to see if the clouds clear.

Department of Defense distributed photo of the F-35B Lightning Jet flight deck of HMS Prince of Wales under the Aurora Borealis.

(AS1 Amber Mayall RAF/PA Wire)

Light pollution is another important consideration. Only the most powerful aurora can penetrate city lights, so it is recommended to choose a location far from human settlements or in a protected area where dark skies are guaranteed.

On average, the lights come on between 9 PM and 2 AM, with the best shows from 11 PM to midnight.

Be flexible and allow time

Unless you live near the area under the Aurora Oval, planning a last-minute trip can be difficult and expensive. The best way is to spend a few days in a specific location. If you're at risk of bad weather ruining your event, renting a car might help you find clear skies. And don't be tempted to plan too many activities for one day. Waiting for the lights to come on can be a tiring pastime, often lasting into the early hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/northern-lights-uk-tonight-aurora-b2507155.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos