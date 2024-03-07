China accuses the United States of being responsible for bilateral tensions, reaffirms its support for the Palestinians





BEIJING China's top diplomat has criticized the United States for escalating bilateral tensions, while reiterating Beijing's support for peaceful resolutions to conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine.

“There is some progress in China-US bilateral relations, but we must emphasize that the United States continues to persist with a misunderstanding of China and has failed to keep the promises it made” , Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters on Thursday. , according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin comments.

Wang's comments come as the U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that could limit access to the U.S. market for Chinese biotechnology companies.

A member of President Joe Biden's administration also warned Wednesday that China could flood the U.S. electric vehicle market with low-cost offerings.

Biden also stepped up efforts to restrict Beijing's access to advanced semiconductor technology, straining U.S.-China relations that are expected to improve after Biden meets with President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November.

Relations between the world's two largest economies have been characterized by their competing interests and contrasting geopolitical positions in the Middle East and the South China Sea.

Wang said the United States had designed “new ways to suppress China,” saying U.S. accusations against China had reached an “incredible degree.” While saying he sees a way forward for both countries, Wang said communication between the two countries can only continue by respecting and recognizing differences.

“The United States says one thing but does another. Where is the trust in big countries?” Wang said, speaking on the sidelines of the country's annual parliamentary meetings.

“If it persistently monopolizes the top of the value chain and keeps China at the bottom, where is the fairness and competition? he added.

China's main economic goal this year is to “modernize the industrial system and develop new quality productive forces at a faster pace”, underscoring the emphasis on strengthening Beijing's industrial prowess as a driver of long-term growth.

Global conflicts

Wang is also director of the foreign affairs office within the Central Commission of the Communist Party of China, making him the country's highest-ranking diplomat.

After Qin Gang's unexplained dismissal as foreign minister in July last year, Wang took over the post. Qin had chaired the foreign minister's press conference at last year's parliamentary meeting, but disappeared from public view within months and has not been seen since.

Before taking over this position, Wang served as foreign minister for two terms. He has participated in high-level U.S.-China meetings for more than a decade.

Wang did not answer any questions about Qin's disappearance during his news conference.

During his press briefing, Wang also called for a peaceful resolution of conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine.

He reiterated China's calls for the resumption of peace talks between Israel and Hamas and the release of all detainees, while reiterating Beijing's support for a Palestinian state.

“Palestine has the right to exist in this world… all detainees must be released and all acts of murder must stop,” Wang said. “China fully supports Palestine becoming a full member of the United Nations.”

Experts believe that the lack of a Palestinian state is the main reason why the conflict in the Middle East has not been resolved for decades. In the past, the United States has vetoed resolutions to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN Security Council, arguing that it was an issue that should be resolved directly with Israel.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Wang said misunderstandings and misjudgments would multiply without peace talks. He said Beijing supports a fair discussion or a peace solution recognized by both sides. Russia is one of President Xi's most trusted global allies.

China is willing to work with other countries to promote multipolar economic globalization, Wang said.

Taiwan and the South China Sea

On Taiwan, Wang said it was inevitable that the self-ruled island would “peacefully reunify” with the mainland, using a phrase that was removed from this year's Chinese government work report.

“The elections in Taiwan are just local elections in China,” he said. He added that pro-Taiwan independence forces are the main factors undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Wang said those who support Taiwan independence will be “burned to the bone.”

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party won an unprecedented third consecutive presidential term in January elections, as new leader Lai Ching-te pledged to remain open-minded about his approach to governance , while pledging to build consensus within a divided legislature.

China increases military spending by 7.2%, vows to 'resolutely' deter Taiwan's 'separatist activities'

Wang also pledged to work with Southeast Asian countries to make the South China Sea “a sea of ​​peace and cooperation.”

His comments follow a renewed clash between Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels during missions to resupply troops stationed on an old warship that Manila stranded at Second Thomas Bank more than a decade ago for assert its claims to sovereignty in the South China Sea. .

Senior officials from Australia and other Southeast Asian countries gathered in Melbourne for the inaugural Australia-ASEAN summit have called on all parties to exercise restraint.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in 2016 that China's claims to large portions of the South China Sea had no basis in international law, a ruling that Beijing rejected.

Beijing has also taken exception to joint exercises and patrols that the United States and other Western naval powers have conducted with various Asian nations in international waters that Beijing claims as its own.

On Thursday, Wang reiterated his warning to “some countries outside the region” not to “provoke trouble and take sides” in the South China Sea.

