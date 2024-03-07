UK opens parliament for first time in modern history due to declining living standards Budget 2024 (Spring)





Despite Jeremy Hunt's National Insurance cuts, household incomes will fall for the first time during this Parliament, the Resolution Foundation think tank said in its assessment of the Prime Minister's budget.

Amid nearly two decades of falling real wages, the foundation found that after adjusting for inflation, household disposable income is poised to decline by 0.9% from 2019 to the end of 2024. This is the first parliament in modern history to see a decline in living standards.

The foundation said Hunt's budget was likely to be his last before the general election on Wednesday, showing that this was a parliament with stagnant growth, falling living standards and a notable redistribution from the old and rich to the young and poor. .

The foundation's overnight analysis shows that Hunt has targeted households headed by those aged between 18 and 45, with the greatest benefit coming after a long period of tax policy being biased towards supporting older people. It's done.

The report found that this group would gain an average of 590 people, compared to an average loss of 770 for the over-66 group.

Torsten Bell, CEO of the Resolution Foundation, said the Prime Minister had proposed a $9 billion tax cut before this year's general election, but had written a budget that would see taxes rise by $19 billion over the next few years.

The Treasury's official forecaster, the Office for Budget Responsibility, said in its public finances assessment that the chancellor had exhausted $13 billion in borrowing cost savings by increasing borrowing to pay for most of the tax cuts.

In his fall report in November, Hunt set aside $13 billion for situations that might arise at the end of the five-year plan. In the spring budget this amount was reduced to 9 billion.

Bell said: The pre-election budget brought about another pre-election tax cut. To deliver this, the Prime Minister has continued to exercise caution on finances, reducing fiscal space to a third of its average level since 2010. He will fail to meet three of the four fiscal rules used by the Conservatives. Full-time officer since 2010.

On Thursday, Hunt told BBC Radio 4's Today program that he wanted to start cutting taxes, but he never said he could do it all at once.

The Prime Minister added that higher taxes were needed to help pay for holiday plans during the pandemic and cost-of-living support was needed to reduce the impact of rising energy prices.

Asked who the budget losers were, Hunt cited the abolition of non-tax status for wealthy foreigners and windfall taxes on oil and gas companies.

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said Hunt would have to explain where the money would come from if he wanted to abolish national insurance.

She told BBC Breakfast: As the Budget ended yesterday, the Prime Minister began peddling the idea that he would scrap national insurance altogether.

Well, it will cost $46 billion. And I want to know where the money is going to come from. Because I wouldn't make that promise if I couldn't tell you where the money was going to come from.

I think politicians need to be honest about the compromises that need to be made.

The Resolution Foundation says there's good news for the middle class and young people, meaning taxpayers making less than $26,000 or more than $60,000 will see a loss. The biggest losers were pensioners, who took a collective hit of $8 billion, he added.

Bell said: Looking at all the policy changes announced, this parliament reinforces the sense that the government has changed course from the approach that dominated the 2010s. At the time, the focus was on support for pensioners and the takeaways for the poor and young households. This time, it's those over 65 and those with the highest incomes who will lose the most.

Bell has been critical of the government's reliance on cuts to public services over the next five years to fund some of the tax cuts.

The £19 billion cut to unprotected public services after the next election is three-quarters the size of those delivered in the early 2010s. The idea that such cuts could be made despite already precarious public services was a financial fiction, he said.

