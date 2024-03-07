When temperatures plummet, something never seen before occurs.





Britain could face another crisis in the east due to an unprecedented weather event that could plunge temperatures across the country, the Met Office said.

Sudden stratospheric warming (SSW), a phenomenon in which the normal westerly wind flow collapses 10 to 50 km above the Earth's surface, was observed three times in winter for the first time since records began.

According to Met Office research, three SSW events in one winter is a once-in-250-year phenomenon, but El Niño winters like this one increase the chances of this happening.

SSW events divert the jet stream into a flow of warm, moist air across the Atlantic, ensuring that Europe enjoys milder weather than other parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Image from Earth Nullschool shows the North Atlantic polar vortex drawing cold easterly winds over the UK.

Earth Null School

A disruption in the jet stream during the winter could create a wide area of ​​high pressure over northern Europe, bringing in cold polar air and increasing the risk of heavy snowfall, like the Beast from the East in 2018.

But the Royal Meteorological Society said the conditions caused by SSWs can vary widely, highlighting that the polar vortex is just one piece of the puzzle.

Professor Adam Scaife, Head of Long-Term Forecasting at the Met Offices, said: Although we have never seen this before, we have recently documented the potential for an unprecedented three SSW events in the middle of winter.

Our research using several computer simulations suggests that this phenomenon may occur about once every 250 winters.

Latest developments:

A graphic from the Met Office shows an area of ​​high pressure over Iceland and Greenland.

Meteorological Administration

Although this is very rare, we also found that the likelihood of multiple SSW events occurring during an El Niño increases, thus increasing the likelihood of multiple events occurring this winter.

SSW events have been recorded since the 1950s, when meteorologists developed radiosonde balloons to measure altitudes high in Earth's stratosphere.

The Met Office said it was common for SSWs to occur once in two winters, but it was not unheard of for them to occur twice in some years, or even three in one winter.

The report said the current SSW event is consistent with the long-term outlook for March, which predicts that the high pressure situation north of the UK will continue to increase and the likelihood of the Atlantic jet moving south will continue to increase.

Long-term forecasts show that winds from the north and east could still bring winter hazards such as snow and ice, but these hazards are likely to decrease as the months go by.

The Met Office went on to say: The wettest conditions are most likely to be in the south, with northern areas being drier overall.

Overall temperatures are likely to be near or below average, but occasional warm days are still possible.

Some parts of the UK have already seen some snow this week. A cold snap woke western Britons to white dust accumulating on Saturday morning.

