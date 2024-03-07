China accuses US of devising tactics to suppress China's rise





BEIJING (AP) China's foreign minister on Thursday accused the United States of devising tactics to suppress China's rise and criticized the Biden administration for adding more Chinese companies to its sanctions lists .

Wang Yi, speaking to the media at the annual meeting of China's legislature, said relations between China and the United States have improved since Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met in November, but that America has failed to keep its promises.

If the United States always says one thing and does another, where is its credibility as a major power? If the United States becomes nervous and anxious when it hears the word China, where is its confidence as a great power? he said. If the United States is obsessed with suppressing China, it will end up hurting itself.

Wang also demanded that members of the UN Security Council stop preventing Palestine from becoming a member of the United Nations.

The 70-year-old veteran diplomat, who earned Xi's trust, returned to the post of foreign minister last summer after his successor, Qin Gang, was abruptly fired without explanation after six months on the job. Wang is also the ruling Communist Party's top foreign affairs official, a higher post he held when Qin became foreign minister in late 2022.

Analysts had speculated that the Communist Party might use the week-long meeting of the National People's Congress to appoint a new foreign minister, but that appeared to be ruled out after an agenda published at the day before the opening session did not foresee any personnel changes.

China's Ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, said during a Security Council debate in January that China supports Palestine becoming a full member as soon as possible, as a first step towards creating a Palestinian state, according to Chinese media.

Wang called for a major international conference on Thursday to develop a road map and timetable for a two-state solution. We support Palestine becoming a full member of the United Nations and call on individual members of the Security Council to stop putting obstacles in the way, he said.

TAIWAN AND SOUTH CHINA SEA

He accused the United States, without mentioning it by name, of stirring up trouble in Taiwan and the South China Sea. China says self-ruled Taiwan is part of China and should be under its control, and it claims a large swath of the South China Sea, putting it at odds with the Philippines, Vietnam and other neighbors. South East Asia.

The Philippines and the United States have accused China of using aggressive tactics to try to prevent Philippine ships from reaching reefs and other outcrops claimed by both sides, most recently in a collision between ships from the coast guards of both countries this week.

In case of unreasonable provocations, we will simply take countermeasures, Wang said. We also advise some countries outside the region not to cause trouble, choose sides, and not become disruptors and troublemakers in the South China Sea.

He said countries that insist on maintaining official ties with Taiwan are interfering in China's internal affairs. Most countries, including the United States, do not maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but China opposes visits by American lawmakers to the island and American sales of military equipment for its defense.

China will continue to work toward peaceful reunification with Taiwan, Wang said, but warned that anyone who supports Taiwan's independence will pay the price. Most Taiwanese prefer to remain separate from China without antagonizing it. They fear that Chinese rule will endanger their freedoms and democracy, especially after China's crackdown in Hong Kong.

Our results are also very clear, Wang said. In other words, Taiwan will never be allowed to secede from its homeland.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Wang hailed growing ties between China and Russia, noting that trade between the two countries reached $240 billion last year, surpassing the target of $200 billion by the end of 2024 .

The US and EU say China is giving Russia an economic lifeline as they try to pressure its government with sanctions over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which sparked a devastating war that has lasted for more than two years.

Russian natural gas has entered thousands of homes in China, and Chinese cars are driving on the streets of Russia, which fully demonstrates the strong resilience and broad prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation, Wang said.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski told a Chinese diplomat that the country should not provide political, economic and military support to Russia, according to a Polish government statement. Bartoszewski made the comments during a meeting Wednesday with a Chinese diplomatic envoy, Li Hui, who is visiting several European countries this week for discussions on the conflict.

The United States and the EU two weeks ago expanded sanctions against companies and individuals from China and several other countries for allegedly helping Russia's war effort.

___

Associated Press researcher Yu Bing contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-us-russia-wang-yi-ukraine-taiwan-31542adc730f1b34444decc8bd6cc95e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos